KENNESAW -- Tailback Nick Germain broke loose for 149 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, and Mount Paran Christian flew to its first win under new coach Matt Ely, a 41-0 rout of KIPP Atlanta on Friday at Catherine Steele Sewell Stadium.
After a scoreless first quarter, Germain recorded touchdown runs of 6, 51, 15 and 5 yards to put the game beyond doubt, as Mount Paran (1-2, 1-0 Region 6AA) took a 34-0 lead into halftime.
"He stayed patient and the holes started opening up" Ely said of Germain. "I think, for the first time this year, our kids went out and did exactly what we asked them to. I told them, if you take care of your business, then this is what happens. KIPP is talented. They have athletes all over the field, but we took care of business and it ended up being 41-0."
Mount Paran quarterback Ryan Strickland opened the scoring early in the second quarter on a 5-yard run, putting the Eagles ahead 7-0 with 11:18 remaining until the half. Strickland also passed for 159 yards and one touchdown.
Not to be outdone, the Mount Paran defense held KIPP Atlanta (0-4, 0-1) to just 90 yards of total offense, recording two interceptions.
After Germain's 51-yard score put the Eagles ahead 21-0, defensive back Sean Westmoreland intercepted KIPP's Gerrard Wiley on the next play from scrimmage, setting Mount Paran up at the 20-yard line. Two plays later, Germain crossed the goal line again for a 15-yard score and a 28-0 lead and the rout was on.
"In today's game, you have to play opportunistic defense," Ely said. "You have to force turnovers. In our first two games, we were awful on third down, but we took care of that tonight, and we did a good job of tackling."
Strickland connected with Lincoln Broadnax for a 14-yard passing touchdown in the third quarter, the lone score of the second half. Broadnax led all receivers with three receptions for 60 yards.
After its upcoming bye week, Mount Paran will travel to face B.E.S.T. Academy on Sept. 29 at Eddie Henderson Stadium in Atlanta.
