ATLANTA -- Mount Paran Christian locked up a state playoff berth with its 33-13 victory over Therrell on Saturday in Region 4AA action at Lakewood Stadium.
Nick Germain rushed 16 times for 145 yards and a touchdown to lead the Eagles (3-5, 3-2), who will have the opportunity to earn the region's No. 3 seed with a win over Washington next week.
Ryan Strickland completed 10 of 16 passes for 133 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Strickland also had a second-quarter scoring run. Andrew Martin had nine carries for 56 yards and a score.
"The kids knew that these next two games were important for us to make the postseason," Mount Paran coach Matt Ely said. "I felt like we executed our game plan, but the kids weren't really into the game, mentally. Next week's game against Washington is all about playoff position, so our guys are really going to have to be locked-in because that's a good football team we're playing next week."
Leading 21-0 at halftime, Mount Paran added to its margin towards the end of the third quarter when Grey Collins blocked a punt in the end zone that was recovered by Jackson Stephens for a touchdown. Therrell (5-4, 1-4) blocked Jacob Brackman's point-after attempt, leaving the Eagles with a 27-0 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
A pass interference penalty on third down extended the Panthers' ensuing drive, which resulted in a 32-yard touchdown reception for Rashod Curtis from Marlon Palmer to cut into the Eagles' lead.
Mount Paran answered, however, as Martin ran in from 21 yards out to cap a 13-play, 85-yard drive that took 7 minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter.
Curtis, who finished with three catches for 54 yards, found the end zone again for Therrell on an 11-yard reception from Palmer with just over a minute remaining in the game.
Mount Paran recovered the ensuing onside kick and was able to run out the final seconds on the clock.
"I'm happy with the way we played overall tonight," Ely said. I'm proud of the kids. They played good enough to get the win."
Palmer completed 14 of 25 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns for Therrell, while also rushing 11 times for 51 yards. Deauntae Peters logged four receptions for 54 yards.
Mount Paran recorded a first-half shutout in leading 21-0 at the break.
Hank Stevens' fumble recovery of a muffed punt return set up the Eagles' first score as Strickland completed a 41-yard touchdown pass to Micah Mumford following the turnover to put Mount Paran up 7-0 just 2 minutes into the game.
The Eagles added two scores late in the second period. Carson Harmon and Lincoln Broadnax combined on a fourth-down sack to return possession back to Mount Paran near midfield.
Germain ran for 55 yards on the first play from scrimmage to set up the Eagles at the Panthers' 3, and was rewarded for his effort with a 3-yard touchdown plunge, giving Mount Paran a 14-0 lead with 4:57 remaining.
Less than a minute ran off the clock on Therrell's ensuing drive following four consecutive incompletions.
The Eagles, who took control at their own 35 with 4:02 left on the clock, marched 65 yards on seven plays and added their final score on Strickland's 6-yard touchdown run for the 21-0 advantage. Strickland completed a 35-yard pass to Broadnax during the possession, and Germain added a 10-yard run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.