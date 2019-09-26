Game: Mount Paran Christian (2-0) at Fellowship (4-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last Year: Fellowship 21, Mount Paran 13
All-time series: Series tied 3-3
Prediction: Mount Paran 24, Fellowship 23
After two weeks of waiting, Mount Paran finally was able to take the field and complete its second game of the season last week, blowing out King’s Ridge 55-6.
Now, the Eagles will look to get back into the normal rhythm of the season against undefeated Fellowship, one of the teams expected to offer them the stiffest challenge in their subregion.
“I think we’re executing well in all phases of the game,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said. “Even though it was only our second game, the offense seemed to be clicking well. Fellowship will be a formidable opponent, they’re one of the best teams in the state. It’s going to be a tough test.”
The Paladins’ offense leans heavily on running the football out of the Wing-T. Fellowship averages nearly 300 rushing yards per game in its four contests so far. Four players, including quarterback Eli Hildebrandt, already have over 100 yards rushing on the season.
On the flip side, Fellowship has only 300 yards passing all season. How well Mount Paran is able to stop the option will likely decide who wins on Friday.
“Focus on assignment football,” Jordan said. “There’s a lot of misdirection with a Wing-T offense so it comes down to defensively, playing your assignment and being physical at the point of attack. We do play a couple of Wing-T teams this year, so we have a week or so of preparation.”
Thanks to a game canceled due to bad weather and an early bye week, this will only be Mount Paran’s third game. While a talented Fellowship team is Friday’s biggest challenge, playing four full quarters of football is also something the Eagles will have to overcome.
“Of course we would have liked to have played the Irwin County game,” Jordan said. “I think that would have been a great matchup. It would have helped us to play a full game to be in game shape, but on the bright side we’re healthy going into this game. Playing four quarters is going to be new to our kids. They’ve done well preparing, but there’s nothing like playing.”
Sebastian Moss is expected to play after suffering an injury on a kickoff return late in the game against King’s Ridge. He scored from 19 and 79 yards out in that game and his availability only adds to a deep crop of receivers the Eagles will get to throw at the Fellowship defense.
Once the game kicks off, Jordan doesn’t expect to be surprised by anything Fellowship runs out at the Eagles. Mount Paran knows what to expect, it just has to go out and execute.
“They’re just very consistent on both sides of the ball,” Jordan said. “I don’t think they’re going to change a lot preparing for us. They do what they do offensively and defensively and focus on execution and that’s been a good recipe for those guys.”
