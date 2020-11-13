SMYRNA -- Bryson Moss rushed for 121 and scored four touchdowns as Newnan cruised to an easy 34-7 over Campbell on Friday night at Richard McDaniel Stadium.
With the victory, Newnan (9-0, 3-0) won their 11th consecutive game against the Spartans. They also stay unbeaten and travel to East Coweta next Friday in a matchup that will determine the Region 2AAAAAAA championship. Campbell concludes the season with a 2-8 record, going winless in region play for the third consecutive season. The Spartans’ last win in region play came against East Coweta in 2017.
The Cougars jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead, scoring on four of their six first-half possessions. Moss rushed for two 3-yard touchdown runs and also scored on a 13-yard reception right before halftime. Michael Maginnis also connected with Johnathan Clark on a shovel pass that Clark took 29 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.
Campbell finally got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter as Kaeto Nwosisi stole the ball from running back Mondriques Jordan and returned it 38 yards to cut the lead to 27-7.
Any chance of a comeback was quickly extinguished when Moss scored his fourth touchdown on a 4-yard run, capping off a 14-play, 68-yard drive to give the Cougars a commanding 34-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Although the offense failed to score, Campbell moved the ball well during the game, especially when freshman quarterback Luke Marble was inserted into the game in the second quarter and drove the team to the Newnan 12-yard line. However, he was picked off in the end zone by Denzel Boston. The Spartans advanced the ball inside Newnan territory six times, twice inside the Cougars’ 15-yard line. However, they just could not finished drives with points.
Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro was very proud of his team’s effort despite the loss.
“The score’s not indicative of how well we played, “said DeCristofaro. “I think that’s the best team effort we’ve had all year against a very good football team.”
Although the Spartans failed to win a region game this season, they still displayed progress in 2020, winning two games coming off a winless season a year ago. DeCristofaro said they “should have won four or five” this season. He is very optimistic about the program’s future, pointing to the youth of his team and the experience they received. The entire front four on defense are sophomores, while four of the five starting offensive linemen are juniors. The running backs also underclassmen as well.
“The only thing we really have to replace is the secondary,” DeCristofaro said. “The program is going in a great direction right now. We got more kids in the program than we did last year. We have more kids committed to the program so I’m excited about it.”
