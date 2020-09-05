MARIETTA -- Running back Amehre Morrison scored three first-half touchdowns to help River Ridge build a commanding lead on the way to a 49-21 victory over Lassiter at Frank Fillmann Stadium on Friday.
Morrison got the action started early as he scored on a 76-yard run only 30 seconds into the game. He finished the night with 239 yards and five touchdowns that also included runs of 59 and 56 yards.
River Ridge also took advantage of nine Lassiter penalties that kept the Trojans in difficult situations.
“This is on me,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said. “It’s my job to get them to where we obviously don’t make those penalties, and if they continue, we have to get someone in there that’s not going to make them.”
Sophomore quarterback Bryson Harrison struggled early missing on passes, but he began to settle down as the game progressed.
“(Harrison) had a couple misreads early on but when he made a good read, he made a great play out of it,” said Seana Thom. “But he made some good runs and some good decisions.”
The Trojans were able to get on the board before halftime with a kickoff return by senior wide receiver Tyler Hallum.
Lassiter further cut into the lead on a 52-yard touchdown reception by Matthew Grachen. It was his only reception of the night.
“It’s early, but there needs to be a little less finger-pointing and more inward reflection,” said Thom. “That goes for everyone in the program and we’ll see what happens.
