KENNESAW — North Cobb suffered its first loss of the season falling to East Coweta 42-23 Friday at Emory Sewell Stadium.
The Warriors, who rolled past their first three opponents this year, never led in the game.
“I knew they were better than their record,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “They were more physical than we were in this game. Bottom line, it comes down to physicality and tackling, and we didn’t tackle well.
“We’re better than we played (Friday), I do know that.”
On the game’s opening possession, the Warriors (3-1) fumbled on a punt return, which gave the Indians (1-3) the ball deep in North Cobb territory. Two plays later, Amaryion Moss ran 28 yards for a touchdown and East Coweta had a quick 7-0 lead.
The Warriors answered with an 80-yard scoring drive that was capped off on Trevor Lovett’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Sam Mbake to tie the game 7-7.
The Indians regained the lead by moving 74 yards for a touchdown. A 3-yard run by Jayland Rivers made the score 14-7 with 1:34 left in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, East Coweta increased its lead to 21-7 when Rivers scored on a 41-yard run.
With 4 minutes to go before halftime, Mbake hauled in another touchdown pass from Lovett, this one from 47 yards, as North Cobb pulled within 21-14.
The Warriors had the ball to start the second half and drove to East Coweta’s 12-yard line before settling for a 29-yard field goal by Moran, trimming their deficit to four with 6:30 remaining in the third quarter.
From there, the Indians scored 21 straight points to take control. Touchdown runs of 4 yards by Jayden Bolton and 45 yards from Rivers gave East Coweta a 35-17 lead after three quarters. Bolton added a 9-yard touchdown run early in the fourth as the Indians’ advantage grew to 42-17.
On the game’s final play, Lovett found Montrell Jenkins with a 26-yard touchdown pass to make the final margin 19 points.
North Cobb had 393 total yards with 242 coming on the ground. Cam Cunningham ran 23 times for 164 yards while Mbake ended with four receptions for 84 yards.
The Indians had 408 total yards, including 319 rushing. Rivers finished with 138 yards on 18 carries.
