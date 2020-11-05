Game: Kennesaw Mountain (2-5, 2-3) at Wheeler (2-5, 2-3), 7:30 p.m. Monday
Last meeting: Wheeler 28, Kennesaw Mountain 11 (Oct. 3, 2003)
All-time series: Series tied 1-1
Prediction: Kennesaw Mountain 27, Wheeler 23
Kennesaw Mountain and Wheeler are set to play Monday night football.
While the game may not be seen on ESPN, the Mustangs and Wildcats will get a chance to feel what it is like to play during the beginning of the week when they meet at Corky Kell Stadium
Both teams sit at 2-5 and have a 2-3 record in Region 6AAAAAA and this game is likely a playoff elimination game as we get to the final few weeks of the season.
Kennesaw Mountain is coming off a tough 31-27 loss to Kell, but coach Caleb Carmean said he was proud of his team for playing hard against a perennial playoff power.
“I liked the fact that the kids fought hard all four quarters,” he said. “That gave us a shot at being in the game right there at the end.”
Carmean said his team needs to continue working on staying alert. If the team gets distracted Wheeler will be able to take advantage of the Mustangs’ defense.
“Wheeler is extremely dynamic, so we have to play assignment football and get stops,” he said. “Offensively we have to execute if we want to win.”
That means getting the ball to leading rusher T.J. Jenkins and allowing Caymen Prangley to make plays.
Wheeler will be coming off an unintended bye week after cancelling its game a week ago against Kell.
Coach Bryan Love said his team did not perform well in the first half against Pope but felt they made some necessary adjustments in the second half.
“I was proud of the way we fought back in the third quarter,” Love said. “In the first half we had some miscues on offense and defense but they corrected a lot in the second half.”
Quarterback Alex Stack and wide receiver Marc Essley helped lead a comeback that eventually tied the game.
Love said he wants his team to be balanced and not allow Kennesaw Mountain to control the game.
“They are a very good team, so we have to stop the run and establish our own run game,” he said. “We have to come out ready to play Wheeler football.”
With both teams coming off close games they will look to bounce back with a win this week.
“They are hungry just like us and both of us are looking for a win,” Love said.
