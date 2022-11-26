CARROLLTON -- When teams come into a game evenly matched, the result comes down to which team makes the fewest mistakes.
On Friday night, it was Carrollton.
Two Walton mistakes in just over 70 seconds turned the game in the Trojans' favor, and they never looked back before winning 52-27 in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs at Grisham Stadium.
With the win, Carrollton (13-0) will head to Colquitt County for a semifinal matchup next Friday.
The two miscues were exactly what Walton did not do last week when it upset Buford in the second round, 42-35.
"When you have momentum shifts in games like that, they are hard to overcome," Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. "It's not the outcome we wanted, but hats off to (Carrollton). They are a great team."
With the score tied 21-all with 3:23 left to play in the first half, Walton (10-3) received the ball and began a march toward the Carrollton goal line. To that point the Raiders had not been stopped, and they were in position to receive the second-half kickoff, too.
However, on second-and-22 from his own 43, Walton quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski tried to force a pass into coverage on the sideline. Bryce Hicks intercepted the ball at the Carrollton 31 and gave the ball back to the Trojans' offense with 58 seconds to play.
That was more than enough much time for quarterback JuJu Lewis, who quickly moved the Trojans down the field. The big play came on a 51-yard pass to Caleb Odum, who finished with five catches for 120 yards and a touchdown, down to the Walton 4.
Three plays later, Hicks scored the third of his five touchdowns in the game to put Carrollton up 28-21 at the break.
On the first play from scrimmage to start the second half, Hecklinski could not handle a bad snap, and the fumble was recovered by Montrique Glenn at the Walton 13-yard line. Three plays later, Lewis connected with Jordan White for an 11-yard touchdown, and the Trojans quickly had a two-touchdown advantage at 35-21.
Lewis, a highly recruited freshman, played like a four-year starter and finished the game completing 22 of 32 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns.
Carrollton rolled up 485 yards of total offense and outscored Walton 24-7 in the second half.
"You can't make mistakes against good teams," Brunner said. "If we could get those couple of plays back, it may have been a different game."
After forcing Carrollton to punt to open the game, Hecklinski led Walton on a 14-play, 89-yard drive before he scored on a 1-yard run for a 6-0 lead.
Trailing 7-6 the next time it got the ball, Walton moved 80 yards in 10 plays before Matthew Traynor scored on a 4-yard run for a 13-7 lead. Then, the scoring began to come faster.
Carrollton needed only four plays to go 52 yards to reclaim the lead again. Lewis connected with Hicks for a 32-yard touchdown pass to put the Trojans back in front 14-13.
Hicks finished the night with 19 carries for 91 yards and two three touchdowns, and four catches for 64 yards and two more touchdowns.
It took Walton only one play to answer as Hecklinski, who finished with 195 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, hit Ayden Jackson with a pass over the middle. Jackson split the defense and went 65 yards untouched for the touchdown.
After a bad snap on the extra point, holder Kaeden Gilstrap -- Walton's backup quarterback -- rolled right and threw back into the middle, where Jake Thorner came down with the catch for a 2-point conversion and a 21-14 lead.
Carrollton needed just over 2 minutes to tie the score again as Lewis capped a seven-play, 63-yard drive with a 29-yard pass to Odum.
Trailing by two scores early in the third quarter, Walton cut into the lead with a 14-play, 80-yard march. Hecklinski connected with Hunter Teal on a 3-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to cut the lead to 35-27.
On the drive, Markari Bodiford carried six times for 56 yards. He finished the night with 20 carries for 106 yards.
Hicks pushed the lead back to two scores when he caught a 12-yard touchdown pass with 4:49 to play in the third quarter, and he put the game away on the first play of the fourth with a 7-yard touchdown run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.