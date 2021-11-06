DALLAS — North Cobb came into Friday having already clinched the No. 1 seed for the Class AAAAAAA playoffs, facing a North Paulding team that had lost three straight games and was out of playoff contention.
However, without starting quarterback Malachi Singleton and running back Benjamin Hall, the Warriors overcame a halftime deficit and did just enough in the second half to win 12-7.
“Our defense is getting better every week,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “We know, if they’re on the field, we have a chance (to win). They had a great game plan, kept everything in front of them and didn’t give up the big play. Every time they had to go out and get a stop, they did.”
Queen said Hall was injured last week, but he declined to comment on Singleton's absence. Queen said North Cobb will “just have to fight through” Singleton's indefinite absence, though he said he was hopeful the junior would be able to return for next week's first-round game against Camden County.
Without Singleton, North Cobb (9-1, 5-0 Region 3AAAAAAA) elected to use three young quarterbacks against North Paulding (4-6, 1-4) — sophomores David Eziomume and TJ Smith and freshman Nick Grimstead. Of the three, Grimstead received the majority of the playing time, completing 11 of 16 passes for 108 yards, an interception and the Warriors’ only touchdown on offense.
Wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette led North Cobb with nine receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown.
“We were able to score enough points to get the win, and any time you do that, I think that’s a successful football game,” Queen said.
The Warriors came in averaging 40.2 points per game, but without the guidance of Singleton, North Cobb’s defense needed to have one of its strongest performances of the season. It did, even when placed in some unfortunate positions during the second half.
North Paulding began two separate drives on North Cobb’s 23-yard line during the third quarter, but it failed to score on either possession.
With the help of a sack and three Wolfpack penalties, North Cobb forced North Paulding into a punt during the first drive. The Wolfpack ran seven plays on the second drive — four of which were inside the 7-yard line — but the Warriors stopped the Wolfpack on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line to force a turnover on downs.
North Paulding's final possession began with under 5 minutes remaining, but it failed to get into North Cobb territory after two quick first downs, as running back Jaylen Poe was tackled for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-2, sealing the Warriors’ victory.
“Guys had to step up tonight and make plays,” Queen said. “We scored just enough points to get the win, but, at the same time, we have to get ready for the playoffs next week.”
