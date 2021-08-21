ATLANTA — North Atlanta defeated Wheeler in the season opener 10-7.
The game was a tale of two halves for both teams. The Wildcats went into halftime with a 7-0 lead after quarterback Isaiah Mideau threw a 94-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Coryell Dorrough with 1:07 left in the first quarter.
That was the extent of the Wildcats’ offense. They didn’t get much else going offensively, with only 180 total yards for the game. Dorrough, who was the lone offensive standout, finished with three catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Wheeler took the 7-0 lead into the half, but North Atlanta turned the tables in the third quarter.
“They came out in the second half with a little more juice than we did and it took us a while to get going,” Wildcats coach Byran Love said.
In the third quarter, the Warriors tied the game on a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Caleb Pack. They eventually took the lead on a 23-yard field goal by Taft Meredith.
Two key plays for the Warriors on their scoring drives included a 26-yard run by Pack where he did a front flip to set up his team in the red zone for the touchdown, and a 14-yard catch by wide receiver Mason Woods off of a deflection to set up the field goal.
There were several missed opportunities for the Wildcats, most notably two interceptions — one in the red zone in the second quarter, and the other in the fourth quarter when they were driving the ball.
Love said the team will return to fundamentals and he wants them to work on getting the little things right in the next game.
“We shot ourselves in the foot a lot of the time with holding calls and dropped passes,” coach Love said.
Wheeler had one final shot to either tie or win the game, but the Warriors stopped them on fourth down with less than 2 minutes to play to secure the victory.
The Warriors ran the ball well with 166 yards on 30 carries, 117 of them coming in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.