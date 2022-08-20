ATLANTA -- McEachern had every chance to build a big lead in the first quarter, but miscues, penalties and missed opportunities in the red zone left them scoreless through the first 12 minutes.
The fourth time inside the 20 yielded a field goal, but instead of potentially leading 24-13, the Indians trailed North Gwinnett 13-3 and were never quite able to get all the way back. In the end, the Bulldogs won 32-20 in the first game of the day of the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.
"Early on there were a lot of things going our way," McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. "I thought the strength of our team was going to be the offensive line and we were able to so some things early. I think the biggest negative play was the snapped ball over the head of our quarterback."
That was the first miscue. Faced with fourth-and-1 from the North Gwinnett 1, the snap sailed over the head of quarterback Jaydon Kinney, and the Bulldogs recovered on the 12.
The next time the Indians had the ball, they drove to the Bulldogs' 1 again. However on third-and-goal and fourth-and-goal on the 1, Kinney was stopped on quarterback sneaks and they turned the ball over on downs.
"The most disappointing thing was we let them go 99 1/2 yards," Stephens said.
The Bulldogs needed eight plays to go the length of the field, getting the last 57 yards on a run by quarterback Ryan Hall, for a 7-0 lead.
McEachern followed the score by driving the length of the field again before stalling at the North Gwinnett 7. A false start penalty pushed it back 5 yards and then the Indians missed a 29-yard field goal.
Trailing 13-0, the Indians finally got on the board with a 32-yard field goal by Lucas Lynn, and then the offense seemed to settle in.
Kinney, starting his first varsity game at quarterback, finished 14 of 29 for 215 yards and an interception. He managed the game well and helped move the team up and down the field.
Running back Jaylon Brown took advantage of nearly every opportunity breaking out for 218 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns. He scored the Indians first touchdown on a 57-yard run in the second quarter to cut the North Gwinnett lead to 13-10, and scored his second on 21-yard run in the third quarter to pull them within 26-20.
Unfortunately, the defense, which was playing new players at eight of 11 positions, couldn't get the big stop when they needed it. The Bulldogs last drive went 15 plays for 80 yards and took more than 8 1/2 minutes off the clock. It ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Hall to Marek Briley for the final margin. For the day, North Gwinnett had 502 yards of total offense.
Hall finished the game 12 of 18 for 237 yards and two touchdowns. Briley caught both scores and finished with seven catches for 167 yards.
One of McEachern's top offensive weapons, wide receiver Savion Riley, was injured in the first quarter on a 25-yard catch and did not return to the game. It forced RJ Echols into the No. 1 role, and he responded with eight receptions for 151 yards.
