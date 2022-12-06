FLOWERY BRANCH -- For a few seconds, the Allatoona flag football team thought it was on its way to play the Class 7A state championship game at Center Parc Stadium.
If not for a few extra steps, it would have been.
With the game tied 13-13 with 5 seconds left to play, Buccaneers' quarterback Maci Strickland scrambled left, pulled up and threw deep down the middle. Receiver Aoife Flynn came down with the ball between two defenders and sprinted away for what looked to be the game-winning 65-yard touchdown. Unfortunately, the celebration was short lived as Strickland was called for being over the line of scrimmage when she let the pass go.
The penalty sent the game to overtime where the potential celebration turned to disappointment. In double overtimes, Milton found a way to finally get past Allatoona 19-13 in the Class 7A state semifinals held at IBM Performance Field at the Atlanta Falcons training facility in Flowery Branch on Monday.
The Eagles will now face Blessed Trinity for the title on Thursday.
"It's always tough to lose in overtime," coach Jordan Davis said. "But I'm so proud of these players."
After the touchdown was called back, both defenses made big plays in the first overtime. The Buccaneers' began the extra period on offense at the 15-yard line. On the second play, the Eagles' Tolly Long broke on a pass and intercepted it at the goal line. Four plays later, Flynn gave Allatoona (14-3) life again as she returned the favor with an interception in the right corner of the end zone.
The Buccaneers remained on defense as the second overtime began, this time Milton (17-3), which began the second overtime at the 5-yard line, needed only one play to take the lead. Quarterback Lindsey Gergans connected with Sky Philpott with a pass over the middle. The extra point was no good leaving the Eagles' advantage at six points.
Allatoona appeared to answer the score with one of its own on the first play of its possession, but for the second time, an illegal forward pass penalty erased the touchdown. On fourth-and-goal from the 5, Strickland's final pass was knocked down and for the second time in three seasons, the Bucs season came to an end one game from a state championship appearance.
"It was tough (getting back up for overtime) when something like that happens," Davis said. "We were trying to regroup and they did a good job. They were locked in and focused."
The teams traded scores in the first half. A long pass from Strickland to Kiera Daniels put Allatoona in position for its first score. Strickland then found Anna Varner with a short pass for a touchdown.
In the final seconds of the first half, Strickland connected with Samantha Beck deep down the right sideline for a touchdown, which sent the Bucs to the second half tied.
"That play was huge," Davis said. "We needed two plays to go 66 yards. It was a huge answer to their second touchdown and it changed momentum because (Milton) got the ball to start the second half."
