KENNESAW -- Cam Robinson rushed 21 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns to lead Mill Creek to a 43-7 victory over North Cobb in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament Friday at Emory Sewell Stadium.
The Eagles (11-1), who scored 43 unanswered points and held the Warriors (9-3) to 122 total yards, advanced to host Westlake in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, North Cobb watched its season come to a close in the second round of the playoffs for the fourth straight season.
David Eziomume's 83-yard touchdown run with 5:01 remaining in the game prevented the shutout for the Warriors. North Cobb's leading rusher, Nick Grimstead, was held to 5 yards on 11 carries.
Grimstead struggled through the air as well, going 1-for-13 for no yards and an interception.
Not only did Mill Creek's starting defense contain the Warriors' offense the entire game, but dropped passes, costly penalties, poor tackling and mental errors plagued North Cobb from the start.
"They were the better team in every phase of the game tonight," North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. "They had a great game plan, and they executed it well and had us on our heels from the jump.
"They played hard, but I thought our kids played hard, too. We made some early mistakes and got behind, and then it kind of snowballed on us, but I'm proud of our kids. This senior class has more wins than any senior class in school history. Those guys laid a foundation for the next group of players to come through North Cobb, and I can't say enough about them. I'm just really proud of everything they've accomplished."
Caleb Downs also had two rushing touchdowns, while Hayden Clark was 9-of-16 passing for 92 yards and also ran for a score. Makhail Wood added five receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles, who totaled 414 yards.
Leading 36-0 at halftime, Mill Creek scored on its first possession of the second half, driving 65 yards on 10 plays to go ahead 43-0 on Clark's 1-yard scoring run with 9:14 left in the third period.
The touchdown gave Mill Creek its 43-0 advantage.
Jacob Ulrich's 29-yard field goal as time expired lifted Mill Creek to a 36-0 halftime lead.
The Eagles outgained the Warriors 265-28 in the first half. North Cobb had three first downs, compared to 12 for Mill Creek. The Warriors failed to complete a pass in the half.
Downs had two rushing touchdowns, while Robinson also scored twice and added 93 yards on the ground.
Mill Creek scored its first touchdown on a halfback pass as Trajen Greco found Wood open for a 50-yard score.
Jamal Anderson's interception off a tipped Grimstead pass set up the Hawks second score as Downs found the end zone on a 1-yard run to put Mill Creek in front 14-0 five minutes into the contest.
The Eagles scored on their first three possessions of the second half behind Robinson scoring runs of 2 and 8 yards and a 5-yard Downs carry. Mill Creek missed two extra-point attempts before Brady Lane connected to improve the Eagles margin to 33-0 with 3:41 left in the quarter.
