Campbell vs Meadowcreek - Campbell's Shannon Johns (32) attempts a field goal against Meadowcreek during their game at Campbell. This one missed, but he later hit a 55 yard field goal. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Campbell vs Meadowcreek - Campbell's Luke Marble (3) runs for yardage against Meadowcreek during their game at Campbell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Campbell vs Meadowcreek - Campbell head coach, Howie DeCristofaro, prior to his Spartans taking on the Meadowcreek Mustangs at Campbell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Campbell vs Meadowcreek - Campbell's Cade Cook, prior to the Spartans taking on the Meadowcreek Mustangs at Campbell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Campbell vs Meadowcreek - Campbell's captains for their game against Meadowcreek at Campbell: Luke Marble (3); Reed Mclure (4); Jalen Shelton (52); and Tanner Boyle (12). SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Campbell vs Meadowcreek - Meadowcreek's Cameron Ellis (3) rolls out looking for a receiver during their game at Campbell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Campbell vs Meadowcreek - Campbell's Eathan Jefferson (5) looks for running room against Meadowcreek during their game at Campbell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Campbell vs Meadowcreek - Campbell's Eathan Jefferson (5) looks for running room against Meadowcreek during their game at Campbell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Campbell vs Meadowcreek - Campbell head coach, Howie DeCristofaro, on the sideline as his Spartans take on the Meadowcreek Mustangs at Campbell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Campbell vs Meadowcreek - Meadowcreek's Cameron Ellis (3) evades the rush of Campbell's Grant Fielder (11) during their game at Campbell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Campbell vs Meadowcreek - Meadowcreek's Jivan Baly (8) can't reach this pass during their game at Campbell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Campbell vs Meadowcreek - Meadowcreek's Anteaus Stokes (13) catches this pass but it took him out of bounds during their game at Campbell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Campbell vs Meadowcreek - Meadowcreek's Donald Whiting kicks this field goal for the first score of the game during their game at Campbell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Campbell vs Meadowcreek - Campbell's Luke Marble (3) gets this pass away against Meadowcreek during their game at Campbell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Campbell vs Meadowcreek - Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) takes off for a gain during their game at Campbell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Campbell vs Meadowcreek - Meadowcreek's Andre Craig (1) catches the pass as Campbell's Reed Mclure (4) comes in for the play during their game at Campbell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Campbell vs Meadowcreek - Meadowcreek's Andre Craig (1) is brought down by Campbell's Reed Mclure (4) during their game at Campbell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Campbell vs Meadowcreek - Campbell's Luke Marble (3) is brought down by Meadowcreek's Armanni Wentworth (54) during their game at Campbell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Campbell vs Meadowcreek - Campbell head coach, Howie DeCristofaro, on the sideline as his Spartans take on the Meadowcreek Mustangs at Campbell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Campbell vs Meadowcreek - Campbell's Tywon Wray (1) heads upfield and is pursued by Meadowcreek's Gio West (9) during their game at Campbell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
SMYRNA – Campbell scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, but came up short against the Mustangs on Coach Dixie Howell Field, losing to Meadowcreek 29-17 at McDainel Stadium.
“We didn’t stop them on offense when we needed to,” Spartans coach Howie DeCristofaro said, “and that’s the bottom line.”
The final line for Meadowcreek quarterback Cameron Ellis saw him complete 10 of 22 passes for 137 yards, rushing for 42 yards on 11 carries. His last one was a 10-yard touchdown that sealed the victory for the Mustangs (2-1).
“A win is a win. There’s no such thing as a bad win,” Meadowcreek head coach Todd Wofford said. “We fought to the end and created a lot of turnovers.”
The Mustangs recovered two fumbles and Gio West intercepted Campbell quarterback Luke Marble (12 of 24, 160 yards) to start the fourth quarter.
“We’re trying to something on defense and every time I look up, we turned the ball over,” DeCristofaro said. “We turned it over and we didn’t stop them.”
Campbell (0-3) had trouble stopping Mustangs running back Jordan Louie. The 6-foot senior finished the first half with 118 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown run to end the first half with Meadowcreek up 10-3.
“We got to work on containing the quarterback,” Hofford said. “He was able to get loose a lot tonight.”
Marble finished with 136 yards rushing on 11 carries.
“I think when you run your quarterback it adds another dimension that the defense has to account for," DeCristofaro said.
Marble started the third quarter by completing five passes and rushing for a first down, one of three Campbell would earn to start the second half. But the offense stalled and Dzenan Cerimagic’s 45-yard field goal attempt went wide left, giving Meadowcreek the ball at the 20-yard line.
On the first play, Ellis stood in the pocket and launched a long pass down the far sideline to a wide open Andre Craig for an 80-yard score and a 17-3 lead.
“(Our guys) got down, but didn’t quit, which is great. We just have to continue to get better,” DeCristofaro said. “It’s those missed opportunities that we’ve got to get.”
Cerimagic missed a 51-yard field goal, but connected on a 55-yard kick in the first half to match his career long. Spartans' receiver Tywon Wray had four catches for 115 yards, but was covered in the end zone in the closing seconds as Marble was sacked to end the game.
