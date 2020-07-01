The Marietta Daily Journal sports section swept the 2019 Georgia Sports Writers Association section awards, which were announced over the weekend.
The MDJ earned first place for best daily sports section, best Sunday section and best special section. The special section was for "Kickoff 19," the paper's 200-page annual football preview magazine.
In each case, the MDJ was judged superior to the Gwinnett Daily Post and Savannah Morning News, which came in second and third, respectively.
The annual contest was reduced to one division this year, which pitted the state's daily papers -- regardless of size or circulation -- against one another.
"To know we are putting out a quality product for our readers is what is most satisfying," MDJ sports editor John Bednarowski said. "It is something we try hard to strive for every day.
"It's a true team effort with assistant sports editor Eli Boorstein, sports writer Adam Carrington and our complete staff of interns and correspondents."
The paper was also recognized with three writing awards. Bednarowski came in second place in the best columnist and best column categories. In each case, he came in behind Jeff Schultz, a columnist for The Athletic website.
Bednarowski's winning column -- "Sugar Bowl shows Fields' transfer decision has been made" -- detailed the road to success experienced by former Harrison High School and Georgia quarterback Justin Fields after his transfer to Ohio State.
The paper was also recognized for its Father's Day feature of "Cobb in Division I." The series, highlighted the 160 Division I football players from Cobb County in 2019, was executed by interns Christian Knox, McClain Baxley, Prince Robinson and Henry Queen.
This year's GSWA contest was judged by Chris Low of ESPN.com, Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News.
