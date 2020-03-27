Marietta Daily Journal sports editor John Bednarowski has had success in the Associated Press Sports Editors column writing contest.
Five times in the previous six years he had been honored by finishing in the top 10 nationally of the small news organization division. Three times he had finished in the top three — two seconds and a third — but he had never had the compilation of columns the judges deemed to be first-place worthy.
Saturday that changed when APSE announced the winners of the 2019 column writing contests. Bednarowski joined Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times, who was the winner in the large news organization category, along Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star and Peter Jackel of The Journal Times of Racine, Wisconsin, in the two mid-size news organization categories as this year’s winners.
“I really didn’t know if I would ever win,” said Bednarowski, after APSE published the final standings on Saturday. “I’ve always had great columnists in my category to compete against like Cecil Hurt at the Tuscaloosa News, Robert Gagliardi at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle or Nick Talbot when he was at the Lubbock Avalanche Journal, and they always seemed to put me in my place.”
Bednarowski’s package of four columns included — Sugar Bowl shows Fields’ transfer decision has been made, An unbelievable comeback is complete, which chronicled Tiger Woods victory at the Masters, We’ve reached a bittersweet time of the high school football season and Harper, Sexton still making Pebblebrook proud.
“I’m lucky,” Bednarowski said. “Working at the MDJ and getting to write about sports in Cobb County gives me an almost endless variety of subjects. The amount of sports talent we have here is unbelievable. It’s been my honor to cover these athletes and the events in which they compete.”
The columns were judged based on style, writing quality, originality and local appeal. A group of three judges read all the small paper entries and narrowed them down to a top-10, the finalists were then passed on to a second group of three judges. Each of the six judges ranked the top 10 from first to 10th, with first place getting 10 points, second earning nine points, etc.
Bednarowski earned three first place votes and 50 out of a possible 60 points.
The column writing award this year marked Bednarowski’s 10th national writing honor from APSE and his second first place finish. In 2016 he won the breaking news category for his story about the GHSA state basketball championships when the stanchions were set up improperly. He has also earned top 10s for project writing and beat writing.
