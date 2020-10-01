1. North Cobb Warriors
The Warriors will try to start 4-0 for the second time in three years when they take on Etowah at Emory Sewell Stadium on Friday. North Cobb is coming off a bye week and will face an Eagles’ offense that is averaging just over six points per game. This could be a good chance for the Warriors to play a lot of players.
2. Allatoona Buccaneers
The Bucaneers moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2014 with a shutout of South Cobb last week. The defense is now allowing just over seven points a game, and it will take another week off as Allatoona and Osborne have moved their game to next week because of fall break.
3. Hillgrove Hawks
The Hawks took care of business against arch rival McEachern last week. It was the fifth straight time Hillgrove has beaten its Powder Springs neighbor at home. The Hawks were looking to build some momentum, but that may have to wait as Friday’s game against Morrow has been cancelled because of the Mustangs quarantine issues with the coronavirus.
4. Walton Raiders
The Raiders suffered a second straight loss, albeit a close one, to West Forsyth last week. They will now take this week’s bye and try to get things straightened out before it heads across the county line to take on former region rival Roswell next Friday.
5. Kell Longhorns
The Longhorns added three-time defending state champion Blessed Trinity to their schedule last week and found pretty good success putting points on the board. Unfortunately, 32 wasn’t enough as BT found ways to score early and often in the 54-32 victory. Kell is off this week and will return to action next Friday when it makes its first trip to Kennesaw Mountain.
6. McEachern Indians
The Indians had a early lead, but they could not keep rival Hillgrove off the scoreboard. McEachern will host Newton on Friday and then travel to Milton the following week in its two final tuneups before beginning Region 2AAAAAAA play. The Indians’ 1-3 start is their first since 2008. They haven’t started 1-4 since 2003.
7. Marietta Blue Devils
The young Blue Devils are getting an education by fire by playing such a loaded non-conference slate after a 24-21 loss to Camden County last week. It doens’t get any easier as Marietta travels to Parkview on Friday, in its third of four straight road games, to face the No. 10 Panthers in a rematch of last year’s state semifinal matchup.
8. North Cobb Christian Eagles
There are three unbeaten teams left in Cobb and they are all within an 8-mile area in the northern part of the county. Allatoona and North Cobb are both 3-0, and North Cobb Christian sits alone at 4-0 as it hits midseason by hosting Fellowship Christian in a rematch of the second round of last year’s Class A playoffs. The Paladins beat the Eagles 14-0 last season and are 3-0 and sports an offense that is averaging 47 points per game.
9. Pebblebrook Falcons
The Falcons struggled to get things moving last week against Lithia Springs, but eventually put things together enough to earn the road win and move to 3-1 for the first time since 2017. Now, they will host Riverdale with eyes winning its fourth game of the season’s first half. The last time Pebblebrook had that many wins at midseason was 2000, when it went undefeated in the regular season.
10. Sprayberry Yellow Jackets
The Yellow Jackets moved into a tie at the top of the Region 6AAAAAA standings with a 51-20 victory over Kennesaw Mountain. Sprayberry got its top running back, Damarion Owens, back to full speed as he ran for more than 200 yards and scored four touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets have scored 96 points over its last two games and will now have two weeks to heal up and prepare for the stretch drive of Region 6AAAAAA play. They will return to action Oct. 16 when they host Osborne.
