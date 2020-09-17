1. North Cobb Warriors
The Warriors have announced their presence with authority. To knock off perennial power Buford, the defending Class AAAAA state champ, and do it in convincing fashion was enough to jump North Cobb to the top of the Power Poll. Malachi Singleton is leading an explosive offense, while Nasir Howell and others have the defense poised for success.
2. Marietta Blue Devils
The Blue Devils had an extra week to get all the mistakes from the season opener worked out. The defending state champs will now head to Walter Cantrell Stadium for what is now a non-region game against archrival McEachern. Marietta may have won the state title, but it lost to the Indians along the way. We’ll see who gets bragging rights this season.
3. Allatoona Buccaneers
The Buccaneers were expected to take on Denmark last week, but plans changed the day before the game. The Danes had to cancel because of the coronavirus. Now, with an extra week to wait, Allatoona will try to move to 2-0 for the first time since 2014 when they travel to new Region 6AAAAAA opponent Kennesaw Mountain.
4. Walton Raiders
The Raiders trailed early, but they quickly righted their ways and rolled over east Cobb rival Pope. After playing Kell and Pope the first two weeks, Walton will face its first Class AAAAAAA program Friday against Brookwood. The Broncos’ offense may seem familiar to Raiders fans because it is led by former longtime Walton offensive coordinator Tripp Allen.
5. Kell Longhorns
The Longhorns were set to face Hillgrove for the first time, but the highly anticipated matchup didn’t happen because of the coronavirus. Now, the teams will have to wait to start a new county rivalry until next year. Kell, however, will get to rekindle an east Cobb rivalry Friday when it travels to Pope to face the Greyhounds for the first time since 2013. The Longhorns have won the last nine meetings between the programs.
6. McEachern Indians
The Indians allowed the most points at home in program history last week when nationally ranked Grayson scored 55. In the first two weeks, McEachern has played two of the top five teams in the state, and now they will bring in archrival Marietta. The Indians will not allow the Blue Devils to do what North Gwinnett and Grayson did, and they will try to remind them that they won last year’s matchup on the way to winning the Region 3AAAAAAA title.
7. Hillgrove Hawks
The Hawks missed an opportunity to start a new rivalry with Kell last week because of the coronavirus. With the cancellation, Hillgrove will now have an extra week to prepare to take on archrival McEachern, which the Hawks are scheduled to host next Friday.
8. North Cobb Christian Eagles
The Eagles scored on their first play from scrimmage three times against Hebron in their 56-37 victory last week. Over the first two weeks, North Cobb Christian has run for more than 800 yards and its offense is averaging two passes per game. The Eagles may throw a little more this week when they take on Cobb County rival Whitefield Academy. This will be only the second meeting between the two, and the first since 2016.
9. Harrison Hoyas
The Hoyas’ offense has stumbled out of the gate in 2020, but one thing is true — the defense is still playing at the top of its game. In the first two games, it has allowed 13 points to Allatoona and 10 to North Forsyth. Friday, Harrison hosts Langston Hughes. Some team is going to pay for the Hoyas’ slow start, and there is a good chance it happens this week.
10. Pebblebrook Falcons
The Falcons came out on top in the “Battle of the Nest” and kept the traveling trophy for a third straight season with a win over South Cobb. Craig Adams Jr. accounted for five touchdowns against the Eagles, and he has Pebblebrook’s offense averaging 34 points a game through the first two weeks of the season. Mundy’s Mill is next.
