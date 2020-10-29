1. Allatoona Buccaneers
The Buccaneers come off their bye week and will host Sprayberry in a game that could end up deciding the Region 6AAAAAA title. Allatoona’s defense has shut out three straight opponents, but it will get its biggest test of the year Friday against the Yellow Jackets’ prolific offense.
2. North Cobb Warriors
The Warriors came off a bye and knocked off Harrison to begin Region 3AAAAAAA play. Maybe the most impressive part about the win was they did it without starting quarterback Malachi Singleton. Trevor Lovett, who has started a lot of games for North Cobb, seamlessly took control of the offense and led the team to a second-half blowout. Friday’s starter will be a game-time decision.
3. Walton Raiders
The Raiders started Region 3AAAAAAA with a bang by knocking off Hillgrove. The win gave Walton a big leg up in the race for a home playoff game. Now, the question is, can it keep the momentum going? A win over North Cobb would give the Raiders a 2-0 region mark in two of their three most difficult games.
4. Kell Longhorns
The Longhorns were supposed to play Kennesaw Mountain for the first time earlier this season. That game got canceled and everyone thought the first meeting of the programs would have to wait until next season. Bring in another round of coronavirus protocols by the originally scheduled opponents of the Longhorns and the Mustangs this week and, surprise, Kell travels to Kennesaw Mountain on Friday.
5. Hillgrove Hawks
The Hawks came off a bye week and looked sluggish in a loss to Walton. This week, they will try to get back on track when they host Marietta. Hillgrove’s offense has the ability to outscore the Blue Devils. The question will be, can the defense control the game enough so it doesn’t become a shootout?
6. Sprayberry Yellow Jackets
The Yellow Jackets are riding a four-game winning streak in which they are averaging 53 points a game. They take that output into a matchup against Allatoona, which is allowing 4.6 points per game and has shut out its last three opponents. The team which can impose its will will win this game. Damarion Owens, Isaiah Abbey and Kyle Brown gives Sprayberry more than a puncher’s chance.
7. McEachern Indians
The Indians got starting quarterback Bryce Archie back last week, and it led to a win over Campbell in the Region 2AAAAAAA opener. A game at 6-0 Newnan awaits. A win in this game would put McEachern in position to secure a home game in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs next month.
8. Pebblebrook Falcons
The Falcons dropped their region opener to East Coweta and found out a lot about themselves in the process. As improved as Pebblebrook is this season, it’s still hard to overcome mistakes against good teams. The Falcons’ offense will try to correct the miscues and get back in the race for a home playoff game when they take on Campbell.
9. Marietta Blue Devils
The Blue Devils played their first game at home in more than an month, and they came away with a much-needed victory over North Paulding. After one week in the friendly confines, Marietta hits the road again as it travels down the street to Hillgrove in a key Region 3AAAAAAA matchup. A victory here would put the Blue Devils in position to contend for their first region title since 2005.
10. North Cobb Christian Eagles
The Eagles got back on the horse last week and closed non-region play with a big win over Bowdon. Now, they will open Region 7A play by hosting Walker. North Cobb Christian has won the last three meetings in the series, and it hasn’t had this kind of running game before. Caleb Cannon could have a big Friday night.
