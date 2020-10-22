1. Allatoona Buccaneers
The Buccaneers hit their bye week after posting a third straight shutout last Friday when they beat Wheeler 23-0. Through five games, Allatoona is allowing 4.6 points per game. Next up is Sprayberry’s rushing attack. A win over the Yellow Jackets would give the Buccaneers the inside track to a home playoff game in the first round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs.
2. North Cobb Warriors
The Warriors have had two weeks to fix the things that went wrong in their loss to North Gwinnett — not that there was much to fix. North Cobb was done in mainly by the bounce of the ball. The average starting position for the offense was its own 15-yard line, and bad weather limited what the offense could do. Expect the Warriors to be amped up and ready to get back on track when they take on Harrison in the Region 3AAAAAAA opener.
3. Hillgrove Hawks
The Hawks have averaged 36 points per game in their last three wins. One question they may need to answer as they get closer to the postseason is who is the starting quarterback? Theo Tatum and Chase McCravy have both played well, but it can sometimes be hard for a player to get into a rhythm if playing time is split.
4. Walton Raiders
The Raiders have dropped three straight games, and with two bye weeks included, they haven’t won a game in nearly a month-and-a-half. Walton hosts Hillgrove in the teams’ Region 3AAAAAAA opener Friday, and this will be a key game for the Raiders. After this, they have only one game left at home before the end of the regular season.
5. Kell Longhorns
The Longhorns will play back-to-back weeks for only the second time this season when they travel to Osborne on Friday. Corbin LaFrance is back behind center, and he showed he is healthy by throwing for 300 yards last week against South Cobb. After this week’s game against the Cardinals, Kell plays three of its last four games of the regular season at home.
6. Pebblebrook Falcons
The Falcons are off to their best start to a season since 2000. There is no doubt the team is much improved, but now we will get to see exactly how good Pebblebrook really is as it begins play in the new and improved Region 2AAAAAAA. The Falcons host No. 8 East Coweta on Friday, then play longtime rival Campbell before closing on the road at Newnan and McEachern.
7. Sprayberry Yellow Jackets
The Yellow Jackets host archrival Lassiter in the “Backyard Brawl” on Friday for the first time in seven years, and they will also try to break a six game losing streak to the Trojans. Sprayberry enters the game on a three-game winning streak, and it has averaged 54.3 points per game in those three wins.
8. McEachern Indians
The Indians open Region 2AAAAAAA play this week at Campbell with the hopes of putting a tough first half of the season behind them. McEachern is off to its worst start through six games since 2003. That season, like this one, it started 2-4, but then won its last four games of the season to finish 6-4.
9. Marietta Blue Devils
The Blue Devils’ offense has gotten better and is starting to click as they begin region play. The question is, can the defense match the offense’s productivity? In the last four games, all losses, Marietta’s defense has allowed 44.8 points per game. On the bright side, the Blue Devils on Friday will play their first home game since the season opener Sept. 4.
10. North Cobb Christian Eagles
The Eagles come off a double bye and host Bowdon in their last non-region game. North Cobb Christian has had nearly three weeks to get back to its power running identity, and coach Mark Hollars will have figured out a way to put the team’s first loss to good use as motivation to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
