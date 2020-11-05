1. Allatoona Buccaneers
The Buccaneers passed their first big test last Friday by shutting down a Sprayberry offense that was averaging 53 points per game over its last four. Now, Allatoona will get tested by Kell, but a win here by the Bucs would all but secure the Region 6AAAAAA title.
2. North Cobb Warriors
The Warriors turned the ball over five times in the first half against Walton, but they still found a way to win in the second half. They can’t expect to do that again and win this key Region 3AAAAAAA game at Hillgrove on Friday. A North Cobb win would put it in the driver’s seat for the region title. A loss and we could have a four-way tie after Friday.
3. Hillgrove Hawks
The Hawks trailed 7-0 against Marietta and then scored 32 of the next 39 points. Hillgrove’s defense harrassed the Blue Devils into six turnovers, including five interceptions, which set up some short fields. Reggie Gihvan had three INTs, and Jalen Royas added two more. Hillgrove can grab a share of first place in the region with a win.
4. Kell Longhorns
The Longhorns turned the ball over three times in the first half last week and had to sweat out a four-point victory over Kennesaw Mountain. Was Kell caught looking ahead to this week’s game against Allatoona? A victory would put the Longhorns in first place and would leave them as the only remaning undefeated team in the region.
5. Walton Raiders
The Raiders were in position to take a stranglehold on Region 3AAAAAAA, but five turnovers in the second half against North Cobb led to 35 points and derailed the effort. Walton will try to keep pace with a win over North Paulding on Friday.
6. Sprayberry Yellow Jackets
The Yellow Jackets went into Allatoona, scored only 10 points and suffered their first region loss. Despite that, the game showed they can compete with the Buccaneers. Sprayberry, unfortunately, lost its game against Pope this week because of the Greyhounds’ COVID-19 issues, which likely makes next week’s game against Kell one for a home playoff game.
7. Pebblebrook Falcons
The Falcons knocked off Campbell last week and all but officially secured a playoff spot out of Region 2AAAAAAA. Now, the question is, can Pebblebrook step up in competition and find a way to knock off first-place Newnan? A win here would put the Falcons back in the region championship race. A loss likely would likely have them playing McEachern in two weeks for the 3 seed.
8. North Cobb Christian Eagles
The Eagles got their offensive line and running game revved up again last week against Walker, running for 360 yards in the region rout. Now, North Cobb Christian travels to Darlington. A win there would likel secures a home playoff game in the first round and put the Eagles in position to challenge Christian Heritage for the region championship.
9. Pope Greyhounds
The Greyhounds enter the Power Poll for the first time despite not playing for a second straight week because of coronavirus protocols. Joe Stellmach is healthy, and the running game was operating like a well-oiled machine. Let’s hope Pope can get back on the field and play its last two games against Osborne and Allatoona.
10. McEachern Indians
The Indians got rolled on their trip to Newnan, leaving them at 3-5 with two home games remaining against East Coweta and Pebblebrook. A loss in either game would leave McEachern with its first losing record in the regular season since 2007. Two wins would likely earn the Indians a home game in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.