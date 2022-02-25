The Marietta Daily Journal sports department was honored with five national awards by the Associated Press Sports Editors at the organization's annual winter judging conference held over the last week in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
For the 13th year in a row, the MDJ sports section was recognized as one of the best in the country in the small newspaper division. The daily section earned a top-five ranking, and the Sunday/weekend edition earned a top-10 mark in a combined division with small papers and the division immediately above it.
The sections are judged on design, coverage, news, features and opinion as needed to reflect the interest of the readership.
"The Marietta Daily Journal has long been known for its excellent coverage of local sports," said J.K. Murphy, Vice President of Content for Times-Journal. "There's plenty of outlets covering pro and college sports, but those who want to know what's taking place on the fields and courts of Cobb County know to rely on the MDJ. These Associated Press honors are further confirmation of that.
In addition to the section awards, the MDJ earned three writing awards. Sports editor John Bednarowski earned two awards, earning national top-10s in column writing and the explanatory category.
The column entry was a portfolio of four columns from the 2021 calendar year. It included columns on the Marietta girls basketball team advancing to the state championship game, the Hillgrove girls flag football team being recognized in a video story during the Super Bowl pregame show, holding penalties in high school football and the Corky Kell Classic and Mount Paran Christian baseball player Cam Collier.
The explanatory story takes a deep dive into a subject and includes trends and issues as they shed new light on issues and personalities in the news. Bednarowski's entry was on the Kennesaw State football team's uncanny ability to continually convert on fourth down, and why it had become such an advantage for the program.
The final writing award was in a new category for this year's annual contest. The MDJ was honored for event coverage of the Lassiter baseball team's state championship series at Truist Park.
What made the entry unique was the fact all four stories were done by summer interns in the department.
Jake Jennings wrote the series game story, Christian Knox reported the difference of the outfields between Lassiter's on-campus field and Truist Park and how the Trojans' outfielders had to adjust, Michael Doti got the fans' perspective of getting to watch their high school team play in a major league park and Anna Snyder did a profile on Lassitter super fan Kimberly Campbell.
"It is always nice to be recognized by your peers for the work we have done over the previous year," Bednarowski said. "It shows we are putting out a good product for our readers, which is the most important thing.
"However, the award I am most proud of this year is the national top-10 for event coverage. The reason is it was done as a team, and it was done by arguably the best group of interns we have ever had at the MDJ. It is a testament of the quality of young journalist they are and proves that when they get that first job out of college they will be able to hit the ground running."
