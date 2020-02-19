ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Marietta Daily Journal was honored this week as one of the nation's best sports sections for a small news organization.
The MDJ earned prestigious "Triple Crown" honors for having a top-five daily, Sunday and special section in its circulation category at the annual Associated Press Sports Editors winter judging conference in St. Petersburg, Florida
It marked the seventh time the MDJ had earned “Triple Crown” honors, and the 12th year in a row the section had earned national recognition.
The daily and Sunday section entries were made up of four editions each — two mandatory dates and two optional entries. “Kickoff 2019,” the MDJ’s annual 200-page football preview, was the special section winner.
All three entries were then given to a group of three judges from around the country, who made the winning selections.
"To have our peers validate the day-to-day work that we do as top quality is humbling, " sports editor John Bednarowski said. "It is a testament to our sports copy desk chief, Eli Boorstein, who makes the section look good with design and eye-grabbing headlines. Adam Carrington is one of the deepest pools of information for local sports, and he shows that with his stories. We also have to thank a group of photographers -- led by Kelly Huff and Anthony Stalcup -- and interns -- Henry Queen, Prince Robinson, Christian Knox, McClain Baxley and Adia Randall -- who did yeoman's work in helping us produce the annual football preview."
J.K. Murphy, vice president of content for Times-Journal, Inc., said the MDJ sports team deserves the accolades.
"For news reporters, election nights are hectic nights and come a few times a year," Murphy said. "For sports reporters, every night is election night. They produce high quality in a short time frame. The awards confirm what our readers already know -- when it comes to local sports, they're getting top-notch coverage."
In addition to the section awards, the MDJ earned a photo award and two writing awards.
Stalcup earned national top-10 recognition in the action photo category for his photo of Marietta running back Kimani Vidal diving for a touchdown with the ball just inside the pylon during the Class AAAAAAA state championship game against Lowndes.
The team of Queen, Robinson, Knox, Baxley and Bednarowski earned a national top-five honor for their "Cobb in Division I" project, which explored the 160 football players from Cobb County who were on Division I football program rosters during the 2019 season.
Bednarowski also earned top-10 in column writing. It was the sixth time in the last seven years he had been recognized as one of the best columnists in the small-paper division, and it was his 10th APSE writing award overall.
