McEachern wide receiver Kaleb Webb has committed to East Carolina University.
Webb, who made his decision last week, will be the first football player from McEachern to play at East Carolina. He will also be the first player from Cobb County to play there since Marietta’s Daniel Charles in 2019. For Webb, he said his relationship with the coaches and the plans they have for him both on and off the field is what helped him make his decision.
“They have plans for my future in football, as well as outside of football,” he said. “They want to develop me as a great receiver, and someone who could really expand their offense, and outside, they just want me to be a productive citizen throughout the world.”
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Webb also said that the coaches interacted well with his parents, which made him feel more comfortable.
McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said even though Webb has great talent on the field, he has even more talent as a person off the field.
“As high of a ceiling he has as a football player, he's a great person, and he's a great person to have in your program and I think you can't say that enough,” Stephens said. “Sometimes we always get caught up on what these kids can do on the field, but he's a great kid that you want in your program, that you want in your school building, and on your campus.”
When Webb was on the field last year, he only caught 17 passes for 181 yards. With McEachern’s top three receivers in terms of yardage from last year gone, those numbers are expected to go up, and Stephens said he has big plans for him.
“We're expecting him to have that put himself on the mountain, kind of put people on notice, that he has arrived and he's a force to be dealt with,” Stephens said. “You look out there and you see guys, that these different publications are talking about this kid and that kid and whatever we get into all these stars and these rankings. I say just wait.”
Now that Webb made his decision, he said that he can focus on having that breakout senior season that Stephens is expecting him to have, as well as focusing on his schoolwork and keeping his grades up.
When he gets to the collegiate level, he said he hopes to bring that same mentality that he wants to bring into this season.
“I'll be approaching the game how I usually approach any game, with a killer mentality and just knowing I have something to prove,” Webb said. “ I know I can't take it lightly, even though it's a Group of Five school. People usually say with the AAC, they call it Power Six, just because its competition level is up there and can compete with Power 5s.”
Stephens said that Webb has the right attitude to compete in a conference like the American Athletic Conference, based on what he has seen from him so far in high school.
“He's really worked hard. He was one of those guys that had to show up to what we call our 7 a.m. group and work out, but he never complained and he always had a great attitude,” Stephens said. “He's becoming inquisitive, and he's one of those guys who wants to know the why behind things, and I think Kaleb’s season is going to be how I want it to be if he continues to put the work in to achieve.”
Webb said his goals at East Carolina include seeing the field as a freshman, getting a degree, either going to the NFL or getting a well-paying job and being known as, “one of the well-known people to leave East Carolina.”
