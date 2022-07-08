McEachern's Jace Ward jumps into the arms of Ty’jon Cash to celebrate a tackle for a loss against Mill Creek last season. Ward has committed to play his college football at Jackson State starting in 2023.
Heading into his senior year with the Indians, McEachern linebacker announced his commitment to play for football legend Deion Sanders at Jackson State University last week.
“What made me commit to Jackson State is the culture of the school and the energy around it,” Ward said. “It’s really my hometown, I was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, so most of my family’s down there.”
Ward selected Jackson State over other FBS and FCS offers including Arkansas State, Hawaii, UT Martin.
Along with the opportunity to play for his home state, what led Ward to Jackson State was the intentionality that the coaching staff brought during his recruitment process.
“What separates (Jackson State) is them putting their time into recruiting and including me more than other schools,” Ward said. “I went to one of the camps after they offered me, and I showed up during that camp. Recently, I had a meeting with my coach showing me around and showing my family around. Just putting the time in to get to know me more.”
After already spending time with Sanders during his recruitment process, Ward already has high praise for his future coach.
“It’s Deion Sanders, everybody should know who Deion Sanders is,” Ward said. “He’s one of the greatest of all time. It’s been a great experience working with Coach Sanders.”
Last season, the Tigers led the Southwestern Athletic Conference, holding opponents to just 2.8 yards per carry, tied for seventh in FCS. They also ranked in the top 10 in FCS for allowed rushing yards per game.
Despite the strength that Jackson State’s defense showed last season, Ward is confident in his playmaking ability when heading to the SWAC.
“What separates me is my sideline to sideline speed and my ability to attack the ball,” Ward said. “Using my hands very well and my footwork. My decisions on making a play and my reads are what sets me apart.”
Before joining Jackson State’s linebacker corps led by First Team All-SWAC linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr., Ward still had plans for getting better before heading to play football at the Division I level.
“Perfecting my craft,” Ward said. “Fixing the things I didn’t do the season before. Getting bigger, stronger and faster and preparing for college.”
