JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. -- Quay Holmes was not ready to go home, and his play in Saturday’s Football Championship Subdivision second-round playoff game against Kennesaw State showed it.
The former McEachern High School running back had 182 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in East Tennessee State's 32-31 win over Kennesaw State, including the final touchdown of the game with 35 seconds to play. He and his teammates advanced to the FCS quarterfinals to take on North Dakota State.
“I thought Quay showed some great determination today,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “He made some yards after he should have been tackled, there’s no question about that. That is training, conditioning, God given ability, but there was a whole lot of determination in there today.”
Earlier this month, Holmes became ETSU’s all-time leading rusher and only the second Buccaneer to ever reach 4,000-yards rushing for his career, and he added to that on Saturday. Holmes, who came into the game second in the FCS in rushing, finished with 87-yards rushing and one score, putting him at 1,518 yards on the year with 17 touchdowns.
A finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which honors the offensive player of the year in the FCS, also added seven catches for 95-yards and two touchdowns.
“Not only does he do a good job running,” Sanders said, “but he can catch the ball and run with it afterward very well.”
His first receiving touchdown of the game came in the middle of the second quarter, when Tyler Riddell found him in the left flat. Holmes broke five tackles as he reached the end zone from 34 yards to give the Bucs a 7-0 lead.
On ETSU’s first drive of the second half, Holmes broke free for a 31-yard rushing touchdown, using a spin move to get out of trouble and breaking five more tackles along the way, to extend the lead to 17-7.
In 2016, during his senior year at McEachern, Holmes had 1,213 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns to lead the Indians to a region championship.
If he were to return to Cobb County one day and settle down after his career is over, Sanders said, Saturday’s win should give him some bragging rights.
“I don’t know where he will choose to settle down and have a wife and kids and raise a family one day,” he said. “If it is Cobb County, he can talk trash.”
