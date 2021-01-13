McEachern defensive tackle Seven Cloud got a big jump on his college commitment.
Still with another two years of high school football remaining, Cloud last week announced his commitment to join Georgia's recruiting class of 2023.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound sophomore, who is coming off a standout performance at the National College Evaluation Camp, made his decision known via Twitter.
"Bless to say I’m committed to UGA," Cloud tweeted.
Cloud started the 2020 season on McEachern's junior varsity team before being promoted in midseason, where he showed flashes of the player he could become.
Cloud is still new to playing on the defensive line, having just moved to the position within the last couple seasons. In middle school, he was a fullback.
McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said Cloud has a chance to grow into the player Georgia thinks he can be, if he continues to put in the work.
"He's a large athletic kid," Stephens said. "He still has a lot he can improve on. He's learning how to play with his hands and keeping his pad level low. Hopefully, over the next two years, he can continue to grow in the position."
Cloud seemed to burst onto the scene after a big performance in an 8-7 win over Newton, in which he used his quick first step to constantly make plays in the Rams' backfield. He finished the season with 11 tackles, including eight solo.
"He's going to continue to mature," Stephens said. "He's going to learn how to compete every day."
Cloud was offered by Georgia in the middle of November. He also had offers from Tennessee and East Carolina.
Cloud is the first defensive lineman for Georgia's class of 2023. Currently, there are no defensive tackles committed for 2022 and two for 2021 -- Marlin Dean of Florida's IMG Academy and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins of Gaffney, South Carolina. Both of whom have already enrolled.
With the additions of Dean and Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia has eight defensive tackles as part of the freshman class.
