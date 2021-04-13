A pair of McEachern football players made their college choice over the weekend.
Quarterback Bryce Archie will be heading to the Sun Belt Conference at Coastal Carolina, while wide receiver Sutton Smith will head to the American Athletic Conference at Memphis.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Archie is coming off a junior season in which he missed four games, but still threw for 936 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions.
As a sophomore, Archie played enough in place of Carlos Del Rio-Wilson to throw for 543 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception.
Considered a three-star prospect, Archie chose Coastal Carolina over Connecticut, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Florida International, Florida Atlantic, Miami (Ohio), Pittsburgh, UAB and Central Florida.
The Chanticleers finished the 2020 season 11-1 and were ranked as high as No. 9 after a win over then-No. 8 BYU. They finished the season at No. 14 after losing to Liberty in the Cure Bowl.
Archie's choice was two-fold as he also plans to play baseball at Coastal Carolina, which won the 2016 College World Series.
"I know God's gracious blessings will be with me as I continue my athletic career at the collegiate level," Archie tweeted. "To my mom, dad, brothers, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, teammates and the Powder Springs community, thank you for your love and support without which none of this would be possible. To my coaches: Coach Les (RIP), Coach Archie, Coach Hall, Coach Dave, Coach Shannon, Coach Hockman, Coach Stephens, Coach Veal, Coach Luster, Coach Jamie, Coach Brack, and Coach Shilling, thank you for developing me as a player and a young man.
"I appreciate every college coach that spent their time and effort to recruit me in this process. Thank you to Coach Chadwell, Coach Korn, Coach Gilmore and Coach Schnall for believing in me and providing me the opportunity to live my dream. I an happy to announce that I will continue my academic and athletic career playing football and baseball at Coastal Carolina University."
Archie is batting .455 with 10 RBIs for the McEachern baseball team. He is also 2-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings.
Smith will join at Memphis team that has played for the AAC championship in three of the last four seasons. The Tigers went 8-3 in 2020, beating Florida Atlantic in the Montgomery Bowl.
As a junior at McEachern, he caught 20 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. The 5-10, 180-pound all-purpose back also had offers from Appalachian State, Nebraska, Florida International and Yale.
"Thank you to my friends and family for your unwavering support and encouragement," Smith tweeted. "Also, a big thanks to all of my coaches and teammates (throughout the years) that helped me become the best player I could be. As far as the recruiting process, I appreciate every coach/college that sacrificed their time and effort in recruiting me. However, I've found a home at a very special place that has believed in me and showed me genuine love from the start! It is with great honor and pride to announce that I am truly committed to The University of Memphis."
