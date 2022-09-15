Game: Game: Tucker (2-1) at McEachern (2-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: McEachern 50, Tucker 14 (Aug. 22, 2015)
All-time series: McEachern leads 2-0
Prediction: McEachern 28, Tucker 20
Big plays.
That’s been the difference from the first two games, which were losses, and the previous two games, which turned out to be victories. When the Indians play host to Tucker on Friday, coach Franklin Stephens is challenging his players not to veer away from making those big plays.
“We have to score touchdowns and finish games,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “We have to figure out how to be in control and finish games or have a chance to win in the fourth quarter.”
McEachern pulled out a 31-21 win over Newton last week after dominating the first half.
Quarterback Jaydon Kinney threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns before the break, and Jaylon Brown finished the game with 28 carries for 100 yards.
The Indians allowed Newton to go on a late run after the Indians took a 31-7 lead. After two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter, McEachern stepped up and make the big play needed to preserve the victory when Dylan Womack delivered a game-clinching interception.
“The kids are finding ways to make plays that need to be made,” Stephens said. “We kind of lost control of the game (against Newton), but in the end, we found ways to make plays and win games.
The Indians needed a rally to beat Douglas County and did so with more big plays. Trailing by 10 points, McEachern scored two quick touchdownsth. RJ Echols ran four yards to cut the lead to three and Christian Lynn’s 39-yard interception return put them in from by four points.
In McEachern’s early season losses, those big plays didn’t appear as frequently.
The Indians stalled in the red zone, missed field goals. There were miscommunications in the secondary. Against Langston Hughes, they lost two turnovers that resulted in touchdowns.
“We’ve been shoring those things up,” Stephens said. “The offense is scoring points and the defense is not giving up as many big plays.”
Kinney has thrown for 779 yards on the season with five touchdowns. Brown is closing in on 600 rushing yards with 598 and five scores.
