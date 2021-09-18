POWDER SPRINGS — McEachern was unable to overcome an early deficit as the Indians lost to Newton 39-21 on Friday in a non-region game at Walter Cantrell Stadium.
Newton (3-0) seized the early advantage and never relinquished it as it led 18-0 at halftime. McEachern (2-3) played on even terms with the Rams in the second half, but it could not overtake them at the end.
“We’ve got to do a better job getting our guys ready to play,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “You've got to give Newton a lot of credit. They did a great job of running the football and kind of controlling the line of scrimmage. There’s a huge size disadvantage right there. We have to do a better job of holding gaps and tackling. We have to continue to go in the weight room and get our guys strong, continue to get our guys coached up better.”
Newton's defense provided the first points of the game when it recorded a safety with 8:19 remaining in the first quarter to take a 2-0 lead.
The Newton offense added to the Rams' advantage on the next series when Rontravious Perry scored on a 22-yard run with 5:39 left in the first quarter to make it 9-0.
After forcing McEachern to punt on the ensuing series, Newton got three more points on Nolan McCamy's 32-yard field goal with 3:19 to go for a 12-0 lead. Running back Zion Johnson was the next to score for Newton with a 24-yard touchdown run to boost the advantage to 19-0 at the 8:29 mark of the second quarter.
Newton came storming out of the gate at the beginning of the second half as Perry broke loose for a 93-yard touchdown run with 10:41 remaining in the third quarter to make it 25-0.
McEachern was forced to punt after going three-and-out on the next series, but it got its first big break when it recovered a Newton fumble on the ensuing punt return.
The Indians finally entered the end zone four plays later when Bryce Archie scored on a 5-yard run with 8:30 left in the third quarter to cut the Rams’ lead to 25-7.
However, Newton responded with a 47-yard touchdown run by Johnson on the first play of the next series to make it 32-7 at the 8:09 mark in the third quarter.
McEachern closed the gap again with 34 seconds to go in the quarter when Archie connected with Kaleb Webb on a 32-yard touchdown pass to reduce the deficit to 32-15.
The Indians got even closer late in the fourth quarter as Makari Bodiford ran 65 yards for a score to make it 32-21 with 4:58 left in the game, but it was Newton that had the final say as Perry scored on a 5-yard run with 1:30 remaining to close out the win.
“This is the fifth game of our non-region (schedule),” Stephens said. “We’ve got one more next week against Milton and, hopefully, we can get through it without any injuries into the (bye) week and get ready for (Region 2AAAAAAA play).”
