Game: McEachern (4-4, 2-0) at East Coweta (6-2, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: McEachern 53, East Coweta 15 (Oct. 4, 2019)
All-time series: McEachern leads 4-0
Prediction: McEachern 35, East Coweta 28
Following back-to-back Region 2AAAAAAA victories over Campbell and Newnan, McEachern goes on the road to East Coweta at Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium on Friday with region playoff implications on the line.
Coming off a bye, McEachern hopes to keep its momentum going with another win. A victory would guarantee McEachern no worse than the No. 2 seed in the region and a first-round playoff game at home, while also setting up a region championship clash next week against undefeated Pebblebrook.
A loss would bring about a lot of uncertainty for McEachern, who could finish among any of the top three region spots.
“We understand there’s a lot at stake,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “But, our emphasis isn’t on what’s happening down the road or next week. Our emphasis is taking things day-by-day and worrying about McEachern being the best it can be.”
East Coweta also has an opportunity to host a first-round playoff game if it can win its final two regular season games. A loss tonight, however, would drop the program into a battle for either third or fourth in the standings and a road playoff game to begin the postseason.
Quarterback Daniel Shoch has completed 102-of 167 passes for 1,249 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions. Trey Bowles (77 car., 375 yds., 5 TD) is the team’s leading rusher, while Zander Simmons (17 rec., 329 yds., 2 TD) is the top receiver.
East Coweta has been solid offensively and defensively all season, averaging 29 points per game while holding opponents to 14.4 points per contest. The program snapped a two-game losing streak last week after downing Campbell 26-6.
“East Coweta lost two games to some very solid teams and they have a lot of talent,” Stephens said. “You can also see on film that those guys love playing with each other. Plus, they’re at home so they’ll get that extra energy from the home crowd.”
McEachern has turned things around entering region play after going 2-4 in non-region action. The program is averaging 38.5 points per region game while giving up an average of 14. Overall, McEachern is averaging 31.3 points per contest and allowing 25.8.
Quarterbaclk Bryce Archie has thrown 184 passes for 1,422 yards on 103 completions and has 16 touchdowns along with five interceptions. Archie has also rushed for three touchdowns on 46 carries for 244 yards.
Makari Bodiford is McEachern’s leading rusher with 430 yards and eight scores. Kaleb Webb is averaging 119.5 receiving yards through eight games and has 54 receptions for 956 yards and 12 touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.