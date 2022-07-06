McEachern will be hosting a girls flag football tournament July 16-17.
The tournament has a 24-team limit, with seven spots still available. It will take place on the three turf fields at McEachern, with pool play on Saturday and bracket-style, single elimination tournament on Sunday.
The event has a four-game guarantee for each team. Each game will follow the Georgia High School Association rules with two, 20-minute halves.
“The tournament is for one to get exposure to college coaches,” McEachern flag football coach Jake Burgdorf said. “There will be a few colleges in attendance in NAIA programs, but also just to get work as we approach the season in the fall.”
Burgdorf said he got the idea to host a tournament from the 7-on-7 tournaments the boys football team would hold in the summer.
“For all teams, you’re getting multiple reps playing live games. With the sport being so new, the best way for the girls to continue to improve is just to play,” Burgdorf said. “We wanted to give other schools, and obviously our school as well, an opportunity to play over the summer and put an event together.”
There will be high school and AAU teams from Georgia and Florida participating in the tournament. Some Georgia schools expected to be in attendance include North Paulding, Pope, Milton, and Pace Academy. Robinson High School from Tampa, Florida will also be at the tournament, coming off its sixth straight state title.
While flag football only started being sanctioned by GHSA in the start of the 2020 season, it has become increasingly popular with high schools across Georgia. There are now more than 240 teams in the state.
“It’s growing so rapidly,” Burgdorf said. “It gives girls an opportunity in high school sports to play a different sport and experience something new, and at this point get a college scholarship. It’s been really fun for our girls to learn the game and compete at a high level.”
