McEachern recorded its first victory of the season last week, but it wasn’t easy.
The Indians took an early 14-0 lead over Douglas County and led 21-17 at halftime before falling behind 31-21 with about 10 minutes remaining in the game.
McEachern rallied, however, pulling to within 31-28 before Christian Lynn’s 39-yard interception return gave the Indians a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. The Tigers were able to drive the field and had four plays inside the Indians’ 10 to score, but McEachern’s defense held, and the offense was able to run out the clock.
“It was great to get that first win,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “I wouldn’t say we were desperate for a win, but we were about as desperate to get it as you can get. You don’t have a lot of chances to pick up wins in this game. There’s one game a week, and you have to make good on those opportunities when they come.”
Stephens will quickly see what else his players are capable of when the Indians host Newton at Cantrell Stadium.
The Rams are undefeated on the season, averaging 26.7 points per game while holding opponents to 8.3 per contest. Their defense, which has improved each outing, blanked Eastside last week.
“They’re defense is very good,” Stephens said. “They have guys that fly to the ball and tackle well. Offensively, they’re a spread team. They have some really good receivers on the outside and they have a heck of a running back who can tote the rock. It should be a good game.”
Newton won at Cantrell Stadium a year ago, but Stephens is downplaying the idea that this is a revenge game. He looks at it from a much simpler perspective, in order to help his team remain focused on the task at hand.
“This isn’t a revenge game. It’s just the next game on the schedule,” he said. “They’re another good team, and I’m looking for our guys to play well and play at a high level against good competition. We’re building confidence right now, so when region play comes around, the guys will be ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.