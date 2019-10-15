One of the best running backs in Cobb County will be heading north next season.
McEachern senior Jordon Simmons announced Monday that he had committed to Michigan State on Monday, after visiting East Lansing on Sept. 27.
“The school overall, it has a great atmosphere,” Simmons said. “I have a great relationship with the coaches. It’s just a great school overall and somewhere I think I can fit in.”
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Simmons is the No. 57 senior in Georgia, and the No. 39 senior running back in the nation according to 247Sports. He is a three-star recruit.
Simmons chose Michigan State over such other high-profile offers as Georgia, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Oregon and Florida State, among others.
“He gets a great opportunity,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “If he’s able to withstand the distance from home and the cold weather, he’s going to be a great pickup for those guys.”
One of the things that got Simmons’ attention when Michigan State was recruiting him was the Spartans' plan to maximize his talents. Discussions about how he would be used out of the backfield, as well as a chance for early playing time with a need at the position, played a part in Simmons’ choice.
“They’re getting a guy with a lot of speed,” Stephens said. “He’s not a 200-pound kid, although he’ll get an opportunity to grow into one, but he’s going to be a kid that can catch the ball out of the backfield and can also be a home run hitter for them.”
Simmons has rushed 60 times for 308 yards this season, for an average of 5.1 yards per carry. He has also scored eight touchdowns on the ground while catching 11 passes for 166 yards.
“It’s kind of a relief,” Simmons said. “Knowing I’m committed to one place. Now, I can start building relationships.”
Simmons became the 15th member of Michigan State’s 2020 recruiting class. He is joined in his commitment to the Spartans by three-star Marietta wide receiver Ricky White, who announced his decision June 24.
The Michigan State recruiting class currently ranks No. 45 nationally according to 247Sports.
Simmons became the third Cobb County player to commit to a Big Ten Conference school, joining White and Harrison cornerback Victor Pless (Minnesota). He and White are set to join former Lassiter cornerback Christian Jackson -- a current redshirt freshman -- on the Spartans' roster in 2020.
