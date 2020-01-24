Having solidified his place as one of the nation's top seniors, McEachern point guard Sharife Cooper was selected Thursday to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Cooper, the first McEachern boys player to play in the annual showcase, follows in the footsteps of his older sister, Te’a, who was a McDonald's All-American in 2015. Te’a Cooper, who was the most valuable player of the McDonald's girls game that year, is in her senior season at Baylor after previous stops at Tennessee and South Carolina.
Sharife Cooper is the eighth Cobb County boys player to be selected to the McDonald's game, joining Pebblebrook's Collin Sexton (2017), Wills' Brian Oliver (1986) and Wheeler's Shareef Abdur-Rahim (1995), J.J. Hickson (2007), Jelan Kendrick (2010), Jaylen Brown (2015) and E.J. Montgomery (2018).
Cooper was one of three Georgia players selected to the McDonald's game, along with Woodward Academy's Walker Kessler and former Norcross standout Brandon Boston, who is playing his senior season at California's Sierra Canyon, as part of a star-studded team with the sons of NBA stars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.
Cooper, who signed with Auburn in November, became the first signee under current Tigers coach Bruce Pearl to be named a McDonald’s All-American.
This year’s McDonald’s game will take place April 1 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
“Just looking at that game as a kid, it’s a dream to one day play in it,” Cooper said. “Seeing the guys that have played in that game before become successful, it was crazy seeing my name on the TV screen. (Te’a) was happy for me, and so was the rest of my family.”
The 247Sports Composite rankings have Cooper at No. 18 nationally in the class of 2020. He is also the nation’s No. 2 senior point guard, and the No. 2 recruit overall in Georgia.
Cooper vaulted onto the map as a junior, leading McEachern to a 32-0 record, a Class AAAAAAA state championship and the PrepNation national championship. Individually, he was named the USA Today National Player of the Year, Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year and MaxPreps Basketball Player of the Year.
The 6-foot Cooper helped lead McEachern to a perfect record despite the Indians facing a number of elite national opponents. He averaged 28.6 points, 8.6 assists and 4.1 steals per game.
“This year, we felt good that Sharife might get selected,” McEachern coach Mike Thompson said. “I think he deserves it. He’s the first one we’ve ever had, so that’s pretty good.”
This year, Cooper is on the floor with four first-year starters. Though McEachern will not have another perfect record this season -- the Indians are 14-5 overall and 6-0 in Region 3AAAAAAA -- Cooper is confident the team will peak come playoff time.
“We’re playing with a bunch of new guys, but I feel we’ve taken a lot of steps in the right direction to play better as a team,” Cooper said. “When the playoffs come around, we should be at our best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.