Jamil Burroughs wants to help the Crimson Tide roll on Saturdays.
That is why the McEachern defensive tackle announced Wednesday that he would be playing his college football at Alabama.
The 6-foot-2, 323-pound Burroughs is a four-star recruit in the class of 2020 according to 247Sports. He is the No. 330 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 33 prospect in Georgia.
Burroughs will remain in the Southeastern Conference after initially committing to Georgia in August 2018. He reopened the recruiting process Sept. 6.
“I chose ‘Bama because, coach (Nick) Saban, he’s a really good coach,” Burroughs said Wednesday in an interview with Rivals. “I feel like their program can make me a better player and a better man. I like ‘Bama because, when it comes to coach Saban, he’s really more concerned about ‘What do you want to do after football?'”
Burroughs joins an Alabama recruiting class currently ranked No. 2 nationally and No. 1 in the SEC. He is one of five Crimson Tide commitments from the Georgia and the 16th four-star commitment from for next year.
Fellow McEachern senior Javon Baker is set to join Burroughs in Tuscaloosa next season. Baker, a four-star wide receiver and the No. 124 overall prospect, committed to Alabama on Nov. 25 of last year.
Burroughs, who has 4.5 sacks for McEachern this season, is the second Indian to announce his commitment this week, joining running back Jordon Simmons, who committed to Michigan State on Monday.
McEachern now has eight Division I commitments on its roster, including quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson (Florida), receiver Dacari Collins (Clemson) and defensive backs Tajiri Smith (Memphis), Kevon Angry (Kent State) and Jamari Bellamy (Air Force).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.