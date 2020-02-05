Cobb County will be sending at least 60 more players to college football rosters in 2020.
On Wednesday's National Signing Day, 52 players signed their National Letter of Intent on the, while another eight earned preferred walk-on status.
Combined with the 21 signees who made their college choices official in December, at least 81 from Cobb County will get the opportunity to play on Saturdays in the fall.
Leading the way on the second signing day were six players Who signed with Football Bowl Subdivision programs.
McEachern's Jamil Burroughs, a 6-foot-2, 323-pound, four-star defensive lineman, made it official by signing with Alabama, where he will join teammate Javon Baker, a 6-1, 195-pound, four-star wide receiver.
Also headed for FBS programs, are Harrison running back David Roberts (Marshall), Marietta defensive back Peter Warrick Jr. (Florida Atlantic), McEachern defensive back Jamarri Bellamy (Air Force) and Mount Paran Christian tight end Jackson Manning (UMass).
The biggest news of the day may have come from one player who did not sign.
McEachern's Jordon Simmons, a 5-10, 190-pound running back, has been committed to Michigan State since October, but after Tuesday's sudden retirement of Spartans coach Mark Dantonio, Simmons decided not to sign.
"Due to the unforeseen retirement of coach Dantonio and after discussing things with my family, I have decided to delay my signing with Michigan State University until further notice," Simmons tweeted late Tuesday night. "I love everything Michigan State has to offer and I appreciate the love and support that the fan base has shown me. However, with the uncertainty of the MSU program I have decided to take some time to weigh out my options and think about where I want to spend the next four years."
Another player who could be affected by Dantonio's decision is Marietta receiver Ricky White, who signed with the Spartans in December. Blue Devils coach Richard Morgan said he did not know if White would will try to get a release from his National Letter of Intent and reopen his recruitment.
Twelve other local players signed to play at the Football Championship Subdivision level, including Harrison defensive lineman Micaiah Bell (Harvard), defensive back Tommy Pollock (Mercer) and Hillgrove tight end James Reddick (Morgan State).
Kell had a trio sign with FCS programs -- linebacker Branson Hall (Jacksonville State) and wide receivers Cameron Ball (Marist) and Arthur Nwandu (Elon). McEachern defensive back De’Amare Chambers signed with Tennessee State, and Mount Paran Christian quarterback Niko Vangarelli will head to Princeton.
North Cobb had a pair head to FCS schools -- offensive lineman Josh Kimmons (East Tennessee State) and defensive back Malik Washington (Alabama State). Sprayberry offensive lineman Jake O'Buck will head to Eastern Kentucky, and Walton wide receiver Julian Bumper will head to Elon.
McEachern defensive lineman Kyle Mann earned a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama, while Georgia Tech offered preferred walk-on status to McEachern linebacker Zachary Williams and Allatoona kicker Jude Kelley. Allatoona offensive lineman Nick Lundeberg will be a preferred walk-on at UMass, as will Marietta offensive lineman Nick Pieroni at Kennesaw State.
