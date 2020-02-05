js
McEachern running back Jordon Simmons has been committed to Michigan State since October, but he chose not to sign with the Spartans on Wednesday, following the sudden retirement of coach Mark Dantonio.

 John Silas

Cobb County will be sending at least 60 more players to college football rosters in 2020.

On Wednesday's National Signing Day, 52 players signed their National Letter of Intent on the, while another eight earned preferred walk-on status.

Combined with the 21 signees who made their college choices official in December, at least 81 from Cobb County will get the opportunity to play on Saturdays in the fall. 

Leading the way on the second signing day were six players Who signed with Football Bowl Subdivision programs.

McEachern's Jamil Burroughs, a 6-foot-2, 323-pound, four-star defensive lineman, made it official by signing with Alabama, where he will join teammate Javon Baker, a 6-1, 195-pound, four-star wide receiver.

Also headed for FBS programs, are Harrison running back David Roberts (Marshall), Marietta defensive back Peter Warrick Jr. (Florida Atlantic), McEachern defensive back Jamarri Bellamy (Air Force) and Mount Paran Christian tight end Jackson Manning (UMass).

The biggest news of the day may have come from one player who did not sign.

McEachern's Jordon Simmons, a 5-10, 190-pound running back, has been committed to Michigan State since October, but after Tuesday's sudden retirement of Spartans coach Mark Dantonio, Simmons decided not to sign.

"Due to the unforeseen retirement of coach Dantonio and after discussing things with my family, I have decided to delay my signing with Michigan State University until further notice," Simmons tweeted late Tuesday night. "I love everything Michigan State has to offer and I appreciate the love and support that the fan base has shown me. However, with the uncertainty of the MSU program I have decided to take some time to weigh out my options and think about where I want to spend the next four years."

Another player who could be affected by Dantonio's decision is Marietta receiver Ricky White, who signed with the Spartans in December. Blue Devils coach Richard Morgan said he did not know if White would will try to get a release from his National Letter of Intent and reopen his recruitment. 

Twelve other local players signed to play at the Football Championship Subdivision level, including Harrison defensive lineman Micaiah Bell (Harvard), defensive back Tommy Pollock (Mercer) and Hillgrove tight end James Reddick (Morgan State).

Kell had a trio sign with FCS programs -- linebacker Branson Hall (Jacksonville State) and wide receivers Cameron Ball (Marist) and Arthur Nwandu (Elon). McEachern defensive back De’Amare Chambers signed with Tennessee State, and Mount Paran Christian quarterback Niko Vangarelli will head to Princeton. 

North Cobb had a pair head to FCS schools -- offensive lineman Josh Kimmons (East Tennessee State) and defensive back Malik Washington (Alabama State). Sprayberry offensive lineman Jake O'Buck will head to Eastern Kentucky, and Walton wide receiver Julian Bumper will head to Elon.

McEachern defensive lineman Kyle Mann earned a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama, while Georgia Tech offered preferred walk-on status to McEachern linebacker Zachary Williams and Allatoona kicker Jude Kelley. Allatoona offensive lineman Nick Lundeberg will be a preferred walk-on at UMass, as will Marietta offensive lineman Nick Pieroni at Kennesaw State.

National Signing Day Feb. 5, 2020
Allatoona
WR Ty Bouyer - Ga Knights Prep

DL Cameron Carty – Ga Knights Prep

DL Eric Carty – Ga Knights Prep

WR Asante Das – Georgetown

LB Enoch Edusei - Clark Atlanta

K Jude Kelley – Georgia Tech (PWO)

OL Drew Lawrence – Hanover

OL Nick Lundeberg – UMass (PWO)

QB Dante Marshall – Mars Hill

LS Colin Westfelt – GA State (PWO)

DL Jonathan West – Ga Knights Prep

RB Alex Wilson – Wingate

Campbell
DB Jeff Mckendall -- Tennessee Valley Prep

Harrison
OL Reiton Allen -- Limestone 

DL Micaiah Bell -- Harvard 

TE Mason Bollin – Southwest Baptist 

OL Tonny Garcia -- Berry 

LB Cody Gast – West Georgia

DB Tommy Pollack -- Mercer 

RB David Roberts -- Marshall 

OL Cole Storey -- Wingate 

LB Caleb Williamson -- Carson-Newman 

Hillgrove
WR Braylen Howard -- Albany State

WR Cameron Kawa -- Berry

RB Issaiah McCray -- Albany State

QB Matthew McCravy -- Berry

TE James Reddick -- Morgan State

OL Evan Wallace -- Centre

Kell
WR Marcus Anderson -- Point

WR Cameron Ball -- Marist

LB Branson Hall -- Jacksonville State

WR Arthur Nwandu -- Elon

Marietta
OL Will Pieroni – Kennesaw State (PWO)

DB Peter Warrick Jr. – Florida Atlantic

McEachern
WR Javon Baker -- Alabama

DB Jamari Bellamy -- Air Force

DL Jamil Burroughs -- Alabama

DB De’Amare Chambers -- Tennessee State

DL Jonathen Cross -- Pikeville

DL Mason Hall -- Hutchinson C.C.

DL Anthony Harris -- Ventura

OL Taylor Hogan -- Point

DL Kyle Mann -- Alabama (PWO)

LB Zachary Williams -- Georgia Tech (PWO)

Mount Paran Christian
TE Jackson Manning – Massachusetts

QB Niko Vangarelli – Princeton 

North Cobb 
OL Josh Kimmons -- East Tennessee State

DB Malik Washington -- Alabama State

DL Kalen Carver -- Virginia Union

Pebblebrook
ATH/KR- Marveon Boyd -- Kentucky State (PWO)

RB- Jaquavious Jones -- Defiance College

OL- Jasper Peacock -- Arkansas Pine Bluff (PWO)

WR- Sincere Street -- Point 

Sprayberry
OL Jake O'Buck -- Eastern Kentucky 

Walton
WR Teagan Bierria -- San Diego Mesa Community College

OL Tal Brill -- Bowdoin 

WR Julian Bumper -- Elon 

DL Jayden Smith -- Pikeville

Whitefield Academy
LB Jaquez Dew -- Lenior-Rhyne

PWO -- Preferred Walk-On

National Signing Day -- Dec. 18, 2019

Campbell
WR Marcus Rogers -- Troy

Harrison
QB Gavin Hall -- Toledo

DB Victor Pless -- Minnesota

LB Ryan Smith -- Duke

Hillgrove
DB Reuben Lowery -- Chattanooga

DL Myles Murphy -- Clemson

Kell
DL Vincent Dinkins -- Middle Tennessee

Marietta
QB Harrison Bailey -- Tennessee

TE Arik Gilbert -- LSU

WR Taji Johnson -- Boston College

DL B.J. Ojulari -- LSU

DB Rashad Torrence -- Florida

RB Kimani Vidal -- Troy

WR Ricky White -- Michigan State

OL Jake Wray -- Colorado

McEachern
DB Tajiri Smith -- Kansas State

Pebblebrook
DL Quincey Miller -- Troy

Sprayberry
DL Marlon Krakue -- Florida Atlantic

Walton
P Charlie Pollock -- Nevada

Wheeler
DB Chu Ogbonna -- Akron

DL Aakil Washington -- Liberty

