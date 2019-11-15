POWDER SPRINGS — McEachern kept its perfect season alive and advanced to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs with a 47-29 win over region rival North Paulding.
With North Paulding having earned the at-large berth in the state tournament despite losing to McEachern in last week’s regular-season finale, it marked the second win for the Indians (11-0) over the Wolfpack (6-5) in as many weeks.
McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said he was happy with the way his team handled the unusual conditions.
“We did well,” Stephens said. “We both had a pretty good idea of what the other team had, and I think we executed well. We were able to score enough points early to hold them off in the second half there.”
McEachern all but ended the game in the first half, with all 47 of its points coming before the break.
Jordon Simmons scored from 6 yards out, and Bryce Archie scored from a yard out to put the Indians up 13-0 at the end of the first quarter. The game really took off in the second quarter, though, when McEachern scored 34 points in the final 7:15 of the first half.
“We needed some motivation early on,” Stephens said. “I’m not sure why, but we came out a little but slow. Once we got going, we saw some of the big plays and execution we wanted to see. It let us go on a pretty nice run in the second quarter.”
Simmons added a 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter to finish with 111 yards on 12 carries, while Christian Mason also scored in the quarter from 18 yards out. Jamari Bellemy returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown.
Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, who only threw two passes and carried the ball twice for 31 yards, connected with Johmanuel Arnold from an 80-yard touchdown, and Archie connected with Javon Baker from 23 yards out on the final play of the first half to put the Indians up 47-9 at the break.
“We wanted to get some space there in the second quarter,” Stephens said. “We knew, if we could come in and play our game and get in a good spot early, we felt like we could close it out.”
The Indians were outscored 20-0 after the break, but there were still some benefits.
Stephens was able to rest all of his starters in the second half, and while it may have made a first-round win look closer than it was, Stephens believes it will help set his team up for a deeper run, starting with next week’s home game against Brookwood.
“Everyone has some bumps and bruises,” Stephens said. “This is the playoffs. You just want to win each game and get to the next one. We came out in the second half and looked at the scoreboard. We felt like we could rest some guys and hold them off. We were able to do that, and now I think we’re in pretty good shape for next week.”
