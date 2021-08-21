ATLANTA -- Just when Kell thought it was getting back into the game in the third quarter, McEachern’s Kaleb Webb had different plans.
Webb fielded a short kickoff and went straight up the middle for a 86-yard touchdown return to reestablish the Indians 19-point lead and start a run of 27 unanswered points in the opening game of the five-game Corky Kell Classic showcase at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“It was deflating,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “It took the wind out of our sails. Just then, we were getting a second wind for a final push.”
The kickoff return was the biggest play in a day of big plays for Webb. It gave McEachern’s a 33-14 lead en route to a 53-20 final. The senior wide receiver also caught six passes for 146 yards including touchdowns of 33, 26 and 6 yards.
“Kell had a big play, and all of the sudden it’s a two-score game,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said, “and our guys were ready to come back and handled that very well.”
McEachern owned the fourth quarter with 21 straight points. Makari Bodiford scored on a 2-yard run, Shamar Hall scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, and Peja’ Womack scored from 36-yards out to make the score 53-14.
On the final play of the game, Kell’s Davion Hampton connected with Justin Logan for an 18-yard touchdown pass.
“There were some great performances today,” Stephens said. “But I’ll tell you the thing that probably got me the most was this excitement and enthusiasm that we played with.”
McEachern quarterback Bryce Archie went 11-for-21 with 181 yards and three touchdowns. Bodiford finished with 55 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Womack finished with 70 yards and one touchdown. On defense, Ty’jon Cash had 10 tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.
Coming off a 4-6 season a year ago, in which many of the units on the Indians struggled, they seemed to get back to playing at a level the program is known for, at least for one game.
“That’s the way it’s supposed to be,” Stephens said, “about testing (ourselves) and having fun.”
The Indians started early when Bodiford ran the ball in from 7 yards for a 6-0 lead. That followed with Archie connecting with Webb for the three touchdown passes in the second quarter giving the Indians a 26-0 lead.
Kell answered right before the half, with Davion Hampton finding Tracy Conner for a 42-yard touchdown pass to make the score 26-6.
Late in the third quarter, TJ Felix went down the left sideline for a 62-yard touchdown run. Felix finished with 69 yards on four carries, and the score, and subsequent two-point conversion made the score 26-14.
“We are not going to panic,” Sloan said. “I saw a team that didn’t point fingers and continued to play hard. We have a lot of guys playing both ways and when we gave up the return, we had to send guys that really needed a breath right back out there.”
Hampton finished the game 14-for-27 for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Conner finished with three receptions for 91 yards and the score, and David Mbadinga, coming off an injury-plagued 2020 season, had 28 yards in the first half. He had a long run of 15 yards on his last carry of the second quarter. He did not play in the second half because of an undisclosed injury.
