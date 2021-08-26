Game: McEachern (1-0) at Grayson (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Grayson 55, McEachern 21
All-time series: Grayson leads 5-0
Prediction: McEachern 24, Grayson 23
Following a trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for its season opener against Kell, McEachern goes on the road against defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Grayson on Friday.
Players up-and-down the Indians’ roster contributed to the win over the Longhorns. According to McEachern coach Franklin Stephens, it wasn’t the Indians’ on-field play that pleased him. Instead, it was the attitude and excitement the players showed on the sidelines throughout the contest.
Quarterback Bryce Archie threw for 181 yards and three touchdowns all to wide receiver Kaleb Webb. Makari Bodiford ran for 65 yards and two touchdowns and when the game got close in the third quarter, Webb returned a kickoff 86 yards for his fourth touchdown of the day.
“I want kids that want to play,” Stephens said. “Don’t dread having to put on the uniforms and coming out here playing the games. I want you to have fun. Guys were out there making plays and having a good time and that was encouraging to see.
“It was a chance to play with their teammates and you could see the excitement. The guys were inspired to play with each other. I want to see that same energy and enthusiasm when we go up against Grayson.”
The Rams are coming off a 19-14 loss to Class AAAAA Creekside. It was Grayson’s first season-opening loss since 2016, which was also the year the Rams won their previous state championship.
“This is going to be a heck of a matchup against Grayson,” Stephens said. “Even though they lost last week, they’re still Grayson and we know they’ll be a tough team.
“They have a lot of athletic and twisty kids who play hard in their secondary. They have linebackers who can play defensive line. Their special teams units have a lot of speed. They have some good kids on offense at running back and quarterback. They have everything you want in a team.”
Stephens said McEachern’s enthusiasm to play hard and play for each other will be key in defeating the Rams. The Indians won’t be able to draw upon the atmosphere and thrill of playing inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium this time around and will instead have to rely on their own determination to get the job done.
“It was great to play in that venue again,” Stephens said about playing in the downtown Atlanta sports arena. “It was the first game of the year and the first start for some of these guys. To have that experience is a dream come true for a lot of these players.
“Now they’ll need to take those feelings on the road. I want to see how our guys handle another big game like the one we had last week. I want to see our team not flinch going up against Grayson. They put up a lot of points against us last year. This is another big moment and playing with energy and excitement and for one another will be key.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.