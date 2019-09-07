McEachern receiver Dacari Collins announced Saturday afternoon that he had committed to play at Clemson.
A four-star member of the class of 2021, Collins took to social media to announce his decision.
“Not much to say, except I’m COMMITTED to Clemson University,” he tweeted.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Collins tweeted earlier in the week that he would be at Clemson this weekend before making his commitment to the program known before the No. 1 ranked Tigers kicked off against No. 12 Texas A&M.
“I think that he’s one of those individuals that’s going to be in control of (his future),” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “How hard he works in regard to learning the game, improving his skills -- because of his size, it's all about him redefining his ability to run routes when he gets to the next level.”
Collins is the No. 146-ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. He ranks as the No. 30 wide receiver in the nation and the 15th-best prospect in Georgia.
Collins also received offers from more than 20 other schools, including the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Florida.
“With Clemson being one of the top programs in the nation right now, I think it’s kind of hard not to look at those guy and want to be part of that program,” Stephens said.
In McEachern’s 46-0 win over South Cobb in Week 2, Collins caught four passes for 112 yards. His longest reception went for 56 yards, and he scored two touchdowns.
Stephens was not only excited for Collins' commitment, but also the weight it lifted off his his shoulders going forward.
“I believe that, any time a kid can go ahead and solidify himself with whatever particular college he wants to attend, that’s always a positive,” Stephens said. “It kind of locks them in so, hopefully, they can enjoy and focus on their high school program as well as the football season.”
Collins became the second and highest-rated member of Clemson's 2021 recruiting class, joining Grayson running back and No. 225 national prospect Phil Mafah.
Collins also became Clemson's second recent recruit from Powder Springs, joining Hillgrove defensive end Myles Murphy, a senior who committed to the Tigers in May.
