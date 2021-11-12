POWDER SPRINGS — Down 21-14 with 5 minutes left to play, McEachern’s offense needed a spark.
From his own 46-yard line, Bryce Archie found Kaleb Webb for consecutive receptions to move the Indians into South Gwinnett territory. Following a 10-yard pass to RJ Echols advances the ball to the 29, Archie capped the drive with a touchdown pass to Savion West to tie the game.
McEachern kicker Luca Wynn made the point-after, ultimately forcing overtime, en route to the Indians prevailing 34-28 in the second extra period in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
McEachern (7-4) moved on to host Mill Creek next Friday in the second round.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our group. I think it says a lot about our kids,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “We did some very good things tonight, and then we had a miscue here, and there and were in some situations that we did not want to be in, but I could not be more proud of the resiliency our kids showed tonight.”
Starting from the 15-yard line in the first overtime, South Gwinnett (5-6) began the first overtime with a two-play drive that was capped by a 5-yard score by Jayshawn Appling to go up 28-21.
Three plays later, McEachern scored the tying touchdown when Makari Bodiford went in from 1 yard out to push the game into a second overtime.
The Indians got the ball first to start the second overtime and scored on a 7-yard throw from Archie to Webb for a 34-28 lead, but a bad snap on the point-after left the margin at six.
“I just wanted the ball,” Webb said. “I knew I could make a play on the DB, so, after second down, I looked at coach and he gave me the nod. Then me and Bryce had the connection, and he threw me the fade, and I executed it.”
On South Gwinnett’s subsequent try, McEachern held on fourth down and kept the Comets from getting the tying touchdown.
“I think it says a lot about our defense these past couple weeks,” Stephens said. “When we had to have plays made during the second half, they found a way to make plays. It was not always what they wanted, but they did it.”
Archie finished the night passing for 339 yards and three touchdowns. Webb led the Indians’ receiving core with 10 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns.
McEachern was first to get on the board, scoring on its first drive with a 65-yard touchdown pass from Archie to Webb to go up 7-0.
On the Indians’ ensuing drive, they drove to the South Gwinnett 2 before fumbling the ball away. Vaughn Davis recovered the ball and ran it back 46 yards to the Comets’ 48. Four plays later, Appling ran the ball in for a 55-yard score to tie the game at 7-all.
South Gwinnett took the lead halfway through the second quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run by Glenn Rouse. On its next drive, McEachern tied the game with a 1-yard score from Archie, making the score 14-all going into half.
The Comets added an early fourth quarter touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Nathaniel Miller to Isi Okonji to go up 21-14.
