McEachern quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson had offers from 12 programs from Power 5 conferences, and he visited nearly all of them.
On Friday night, one of them rose to the top, and Del Rio-Wilson took to Twitter to make it know which school he would continue visiting.
“I went to almost every college, and I’ve been to Florida like five times,” he said. “Every college I went to just didn’t compare to Florida.”
The rising junior committed to the Gators over the likes of Florida State, Michigan and Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound Del Rio-Wilson was listed as a four-star pro-style quarterback and the 21st-best player in the class of 2021 by 247Sports.
Del Rio-Wilson enjoyed the short recruiting process, after only having one full year of varsity football under his belt, when he threw for 2,150 yards and 20 touchdowns for McEachern in 2018.
“It just felt like home every time I went down,” Del Rio-Wilson said. “It was a great experience. Thanking God for blessing me with the talent to get these offers at a young age was great for me and my family.”
Del Rio-Wilson said Florida coach Dan Mullen’s experience with quarterbacks was a big drawing factor.
“Mullen being the head coach, and also a quarterback coach, played a big part in it,” he said. “Quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and coach Mullen keeping everything real with me, telling me how much I have to develop and telling me that the spot is not given. It has to be earned.”
New McEachern coach Franklin Stephens gave praise to Mullen’s work with past quarterbacks who have gone through Mullen’s system.
“If you look through the years at what Dan Mullen has been able to do with quarterbacks, Carlos will fit in well with that system,” Stephens said. “When Dan Mullen was at Florida, he helped shape (Tim) Tebow. He was at Mississippi State -- he coached Dak (Prescott) and then had (Nick Fitzgerald).”
With his commitment out of the way and still two years to play at McEachern, Del Rio-Wilson is excited to continue on improving things the Florida staff said he needs to improve on, like foot speed and timing accuracy. But he also looks to this year for him and the Indians to do something special.
“I’m looking forward to learning a lot of new things from the new coaches,” Del Rio-Wilson said. “We’re playing a lot of big teams that we lost to last year, and I’m looking forward to a state championship.”
