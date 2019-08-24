ATLANTA – Franklin Stephens could not have asked for a better debut as McEachern's head coach.
The offense was clicking as the Indians accumulated 478 yards of total offense en route to a 48-10 victory over the Broncos on Saturday in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The victory completed a four-game Cobb County sweep in the Classic. Marietta defeated Rome on Thursday, while Kell and Walton had posted wins earlier in the day at Mercedes-Benz.
In his third season as McEachern's starting quarterback, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns, completing 15 of 18 attempts. He had just two incomplete passes the first half and one in the third before the starters were pulled.
Alabama-commitment Javon Baker came away with 142 yards receiving and a touchdown. Running back Jordon Simmons, who shared time with former standout Paris Brown a year ago, has 88 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. Fellow McEachern tailback Christian Mason led with 59 yards and two touchdowns.
If Stephens felt nervous about coaching his first McEachern game, he neither showed it or admitted it.
“I wasn't nervous,” Stephens said. “I was more excited about my guys playing. I've been here since late March, and I started thinking about all our days at practice and it's a lot of practice for one opportunity, and you want your guys to be at their best in that one opportunity.”
The Indians (1-0) started pulling away from Brookwood (0-1) in the second quarter after Del Rio-Wilson connected to Gary Simpson for an 8-yard touchdown for a 13-0 lead. While McEachern continued to hold Brookwood scoreless, the Indians struck again with 24 seconds left in the half when Del Rio-Wilson hit a wide open Javon Baker for an 8-yard touchdown pass.
The Indians' offensive momentum carried over into the third quarter.
Simmons scored from 3 yards to put McEachern in front 28-10. Christian Mason, who led the Indians with 59 yards on eight carries, scored his second touchdown at the 4:32 mark to extend the lead before Sutton Smith added a rushing touchdown with 1:08 left to force a running clock.
“I thought our guys did a great job,” Stephens said. “We had a couple of miscues in the first half. I challenged them at half time to get open, and I think we figured out that we have some weapons.”
Chief Borders stood out as a potential defensive weapon at linebacker. His first-quarter interception led to McEachern's opening touchdown, a Mason 2-yard run. Borders also had a sack in the game.
