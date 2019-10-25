KENNESAW -- McEachern shook off some early mistakes and bad conditions to run away with a 42-7 victory at Kennesaw Mountain on Friday.
Indians' quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson passed for 170 yards and two touchdowns and also added two scores on the ground, one of them a 79-yard run in the second half to seal the win.
"I thought (Kennesaw Mountain) came out with a lot of intensity and we didn't really match it," McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. "I don't think it was necessarily a let down, but maybe guys not focusing and taking care of business."
McEachern (8-0, 3-0) is a program of high expectations, and in the case of Friday's game, not taking care of business meant leading 21-0 at halftime.
After the Indians lost a fumble on their opening possession, Del Rio Wilson found Javon Baker fora 25-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter. On the first play of the second quarter, Christian Mason ran 71 yards down the middle for another touchdown and a 13-0 lead. McEachern got its final score of the first half when Del Rio-Wilson tossed a shovel pass to Dacari Collins, who went 59 yards for a 21-0 lead.
Del Rio-Wilson's 79-yard touchdown run was the second play of the third quarter, extending the lead to 28-0, and then Jordon Simmons scored on a 25-yard run just over a minute later to put the game out of reach at 35-0.
"You don't ever want to give your opponent a reason to get excited and stay in the game," Stephens said. "I have to give (Kennesaw Mountain) credit, they played their butts off. I'm not going to say we did everything correctly on offense, but we came out in the second half and got done what we needed to get done."
Kennesaw Mountain (0-8, 0-3) got on the board late in the third quarter when they recovered a fumble deep in McEachern territory, setting up a 7-yard scoring run by Jahson Welch. The play was one of only two carries for Welch, while the Mustangs were led on the ground by Tyshon Jenkins, who carried 18 times for 137 yards. Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean was pleased with his team's effort.
"I'm proud of my guys, they wanted to compete," Carmean said. "That's a testament to their character, and a testament to the culture that we're trying to create. They're trying to score right up until the last second, and that's what we preach."
McEachern will be back at home next week for an important Region 3AAAAAAA showdown with North Cobb, while Kennesaw Mountain will travel to North Paulding.
