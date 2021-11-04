Game: McEachern (5-4, 3-0) at Pebblebrook (8-0-1, 3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: McEachern 15, Pebblebrook 13
All-time series: McEachern leads 29-8-2
Prediction: McEachern 28, Pebblebrook 21
The regular season will come to an end Friday at Falcon Stadium with Pebblebrook hosting McEachern for the Region 2AAAAAAA championship.
Both squads enter the clash with momentum on their side as the Falcons are riding a nine-game unbeaten streak while McEachern, which got off to a slow 2-4 start, enters having won three-in-a row.
Pebblebrook will be playing for its first region title since 2006, and an opportunity to end the regular season unbeaten for the first time since 2000.
“Winning the region championship would mean a lot to the community and the administration and the school,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. “With McEachern being a neighboring school and one we’ve faced a lot over the years, hopefully winning it would mean that much more.
“This is my fourth season as coach, and this is what me and my staff have been building toward. Hopefully, we can continue to build on the success we’ve had so far and win the region. This is the last step in the regular season. It’s a big one, and I think our guys are looking forward to it.”
McEachern has history on its side as it leads the series 29-8-2 and has won 22 straight matchups against the Falcons. The Indians won their last region title back in 2019.
“Any opportunity to win the region championship is a big deal,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “I’ve coached in leagues when a playoff decided the championship and you have 1-versus-4 and 2-versus-3 and the best teams may not even meet. But, we’re fortunate this is head-to-head, and the way our seasons played out it’s the last game of the regular season, which makes it even more special.
“I give our coaches and kids a lot of credit. We played a tough non-region schedule, and we didn’t play at our best. But these last couple of weeks I’ve seen the improved effort and focus on the fundamentals, and it’s made a difference.”
Both squads are capable of scoring in bunches and have speed and playmakers on both sides of the ball. McEachern is averaging 32.89 points per game while giving up an average of 25.6 per outing.
Quarterback Bryce Archie has thrown for 1,725 yards and 21 touchdowns. Archie has also ran for 323 yards and four touchdowns.
Makari Bodiford is McEachern’s leading rusher, adding 510 yards and nine scores. Kaleb Webb is averaging 126.6 receiving yards through nine games and has 61 receptions for 1,139 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Meanwhile Pebblebrook, which had a bye last week, averages 37.1 points per game while allowing 15.9.
Qamar Grant has thrown for 1,775 yards and 22 touchdowns. Dwight Phillips, Jr. has 519 yards and six scores, while Craig Adams, Jr. has 39 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns.
Both coaches agree the game will come down to which team can limit turnovers, avoid penalties, win the field position battle and limit the opposition’s big-play ability.
Hood hopes having the game at home gives the Falcons an edge.
“The community support and love for Pebblebrook football is off the charts right now,” he said. “We haven’t had that in while, and this is a great opportunity for us with a chance to win region at home.”
