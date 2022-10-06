Game: McEachern (3-3) at Harrison (1-5), 7:30 p.m.
All-time series: McEachern leads 15-7
Last meeting: McEachern 33, Harrison 0 (Oct. 30, 2015)
Prediction: McEachern 28, Harrison 24
Harrison and McEachern return to action after a bye week as the Hoyas host the Indians in the Region 3AAAAAAA opener at Cobleigh Stadium on Friday.
It will be the first meeting between the two long-time county rivals since 2015.
McEachern (3-3) was on a roll winning three games in a row after an 0-2 start before losing to Valdosta 24-14 on Sept. 23. But coach Franklin Stephens said the off week came at a good time for his team.
“It was very positive for us, because of the fact that we had played six games over eight weeks.” Stephens said. “We had that (preseason) scrimmage, then we had six games. So based on the physicality and just the mentality week after week, I thought it was great for our guys to finally get a break and not just a break (from football), but a break from school since it was fall break and we still practiced a couple of days last week. We went back a little bit and made it more of a fundamental-driven practice and just some things we needed to work on. It was much needed for us.”
Jaylon Brown has emerged as McEachern’s top running back this season, rushing for 802 yards on 132 carries and seven touchdowns.
“Jaylon has been a nice surprise for us this year,” Stephens said. “He’s done a great job. He’s been given certain opportunities. We have a plethora of running backs, but all of them are kind of banged up. So, Jaylon has made good on the opportunity he’s got during those times when those guys were banged up to kind of establish himself as the main back.”
Meanwhile, Harrison (1-5) also welcomed the time off last week as is tries to get on the winning track and bounce back from a 31-14 loss to county rival Pebblebrook.
“We were able to allow the kids and the coaches to have some time off and we were also able to give the kids who are a little injured some extra rehab and time off, so it was a good bye week for us and much needed,” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said.
Wide receiver Brady Kluse ranks among the top receivers in the state with 38 receptions for 646 yards and eight touchdowns, while quarterback Braylan Ford has completed 92 of 151 passes for 1,252 yards and 12 scores and linebacker Holden Trice leads the defense with 73 tackles.
