Game: North Cobb (6-2, 2-1) at McEachern (8-0, 3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: McEachern 42, North Cobb 23
All-time series: McEachern leads 25-24
Prediction: McEachern 35, North Cobb 24
McEachern will have a chance to wrap up its first Region 3AAAAAAA championship since 2016 when North Cobb visits Walter Cantrell Stadium tonight.
The Indians have already taken care of the other one-loss teams in the region with one-score wins over Hillgrove and Marietta, and while they can now take the drama out of the final week, a win by the Warriors would put everything in flux, as four teams, including both in this matchup would have a chance at a region championship in the final week of the regular season.
However, McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said he is not treating the game any different than any other game.
“It’s like any other week,” Stephens said. “We’re just focusing all week on getting better and preparing for the game, and we want to carry that into Friday. That’s been the plan all season. Obviously, you have to get some of those bounces and those blessings, and we have so far.”
For North Cobb, the season has gone as its defense has.
In six wins, the Warriors have allowed fewer than 10 points a game, but they have allowed 105 points in their two losses, including 63 in their loss last week to Marietta.
McEachern has similar weapons, with quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson able to distribute the ball to Jordon Simmons out of the backfield and the duo of Dacari Collins and Javon Baker at receiver, but the McEachern offense did not go over 20 points in region play until last week against Kennesaw Mountain.
“We have a lot of playmakers,” Franklin said. “We know that, and we’ve seen what they can do. We’re just not quite clicking yet. It seems like every play, we have one person missing an assignment or taking a penalty.”
While North Cobb has seen its defense struggle in its losses, the Warriors have been consistent offensively all season.
Behind quarterback Malachi Singleton and running back Tommieo Walker, North Cobb has scored between 23 and 44 points in every game this season, and Franklin said he know keeping up will be a challenge.
“We have to find a way to score points,” he said. “They have good players in the secondary and at linebacker, so they’re going to make it hard. On offense, they’re just well coached, big and physical. They know what they want to do.”
