Game: McEachern (3-4, 1-0) at Newnan (6-0, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: McEachern 48, Newnan 21 (Nov. 9, 2018)
All-time series: Series tied 1-1
Prediction: Newnan 35, McEachern 28
McEachern will be aiming for its second straight Region 2AAAAAAA victory when it visits Newnan at Drake Stadium on Friday.
The Indians are coming off a victory over Campbell last week to begin region play. Coach Franklin Stephens appreciated his team’s effort in getting the Indians off to a good start in the standings.
“It’s good to get that first win in the region,” he said. “There are only five teams, so it’s a nice way to start this phase of the season.”
McEachern has yet to win consecutive games this year following a difficult non-region stretch against teams that all made the playoffs last year. So, the Indians are hoping for a strong finish to build momentum as the season starts to wind down.
“I’m very optimistic about the season,” Stephens said. “We’re in the second phase now. We played a very tough non-region schedule in the first phase. We learned a lot about ourselves, and we’re going to use that wisdom to get us through our second phase of region games.”
Newnan recently concluded its first phase and remains undefeated after beating North Paulding two weeks ago. The Cougars six-game win streak is their longest since 2009, and coming off last week’s bye, the program is also ready for the final stretch run of the regular season.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Newnan coach Chip Walker said. “We’ve looked good so far. Obviously, there’s still some room for improvement, but I like what I’ve seen.”
Newnan’s defense has been its strength so far this year with the Cougars holding opponents to 13.3 points per game. Offensively, the team is averaging 38.5 points per contest and wouldn’t mind maintaining those averages with the Indians coming to town.
“You’re obviously talking about one of the top teams in Class AAAAAAA in the state of Georgia over the last 10 years when you’re talking about McEachern,” Walker said. “Coach Stephens is a great coach and his team made the quarterfinals last year. Their record is deceiving because they’ve played one of the toughest schedules around.
“Our guys are excited for the opportunity to matchup against them.
Like the previous teams McEachern has played on the schedule, Stephens knows Newnan will be tough to beat.
“Holding up to their size and that large offensive line is going to be big,” he said. “They have a good quarterback who can run and makes good decisions. Their defense runs lots of blitzes and they bring pressure. It should be a good game.
