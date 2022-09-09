POWDER SPRINGS -- After a dominant first half was followed by a shaky second, McEachern bounced back to even its record with a 31-21 win over Newton on Friday at Walter Cantrell Stadium.
“We started out 0-2, and then we had a big win last week,” coach Franklin Stephens said. “Going into the game, you’re like, this isn’t a must-win, but it’s a big game as far as finding a way to win the game, and we’re very fortunate. That’s what we did tonight.”
Quarterback Jaydon Kinney threw for 201 yards in the first half, going 13-for-22 with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He went 2-for-9 in the second half, throwing for 30 yards to go with a touchdown and two interceptions.
Running back Jaylon Brown piled up 28 carries for the Indians (2-2), finishing the night with 100 yards.
“We knew it was going to be hard to run on that defense,” Stephens said. “When you’re dealing with athletic guys that run around well, there’s going to be some tough slant.”
Kinney found RJ Echols for a 69-yard touchdown on the first play of the game to give the Indians an early 6-0 lead.
"We were able to get an interception at the end to seal it, but I give our kids credit," Stephens said. "When we were 0-1 or 0-2, they fought their butts off. Tonight, they did the same thing, and that's all you can ask for as a coach, is for these guys to keep fighting."
After a 50-yard touchdown run from Newton’s Wayne Patterson, Kinney connected with Savion West for another deep touchdown to put McEachern ahead 13-7.
Despite leading 31-7 in the third quarter, McEachern surrendered 14 straight points to close out the game.
Defensive back Dylan Womack came up with the game-sealing interception for the Indians with 7 seconds left on the clock.
“We’re getting better,” Stephens said. “It’s a scratch-and-claw getting better, but we’re getting better. As people say, you’ve got the three different seasons. This is the regular season, and this is the non-region part of it. We just want to keep building.”
McEachern will have a bye week before it hosts Tucker -- the program Stephens led to a pair of state championships in 2008 and 2011 -- on Sept. 16.
